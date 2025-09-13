The Quirky, Crunchy Snack From Buc-Ee's That's A Road Trip Favorite (They're Gluten-Free Too)
Buc-ee's is a huge convenience store with tons to eat, from barbecue to fudge to unique snacks you can't get anywhere else. One such snack is Beaver Nuggets, a beloved Buc-ee's staple perfect for eating on a road trip or just on your couch while watching TV.
Beaver Nuggets are described by Buc-ee's itself on an Amazon listing as "delicious caramel-coated corn pops." They come in 13 ounce bags and are both salty and sweet. Almost anyone who likes the taste of salted caramel will love these corn pops, with their light fluffy texture perfectly flavored in every bite. In addition, the ingredients list notes that there's no gluten, making the snack suitable for those on gluten-free diets.
There are several other flavors of Beaver Nuggets, including sea salted caramel, Cinnamon Sweet, Bold 'N Sorta Spicy, white cheddar, white cheddar habanero, and chocolate. This means that even if caramel isn't up your alley, there's probably a Beaver Nuggets variety you'll love. The easiest (and cheapest) way to get your hands on Beaver Nuggets is to simply stop in a Buc-ee's, if you happen to be in the area. If there isn't one near you, though, you can also order them online, either from Amazon or through a shipping service like Texas Snax (albeit at a higher cost). If you really want to try them, though, and you aren't near a Buc-ee's, this is the best way to get them.
What people think about Beaver Nuggets
On the site Texas Snax, all of the flavors are positively reviewed, but the original flavor has the most glowing praise, with almost three hundred reviews averaging five stars. Amazon has similar ratings, with well over 5,000 reviews for the original Beaver Nuggets averaging 4.3 stars. Most complaints seemed to be about the snacks going stale or the bags busting open during shipping, with few lamenting the taste otherwise. Those who did complain about the taste seemed to find them too sweet — so if you don't have a sweet tooth, you might be better off with one of the other varieties, such as white cheddar. While this flavor has only 142 Amazon ratings, it still earned 4.2 stars, and fans loved its cheesy taste.
Beaver Nuggets are similarly beloved on forums like Reddit, with people lamenting how addicting they are and suggesting to pick up multiple bags at a time. One user even suggested eating them like cereal, which would probably taste similar to Corn Pops cereal (one of the oldest cereal brands on the market). Another suggested it as an ice cream topping, and while neither of these are viable to do while on a road trip, it's a great way to mix it up if you buy multiple bags to take home.