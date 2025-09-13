The Quirky, Crunchy Snack From Buc-Ee's That's A Road Trip Favorite (They're Gluten-Free Too)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buc-ee's is a huge convenience store with tons to eat, from barbecue to fudge to unique snacks you can't get anywhere else. One such snack is Beaver Nuggets, a beloved Buc-ee's staple perfect for eating on a road trip or just on your couch while watching TV.

Beaver Nuggets are described by Buc-ee's itself on an Amazon listing as "delicious caramel-coated corn pops." They come in 13 ounce bags and are both salty and sweet. Almost anyone who likes the taste of salted caramel will love these corn pops, with their light fluffy texture perfectly flavored in every bite. In addition, the ingredients list notes that there's no gluten, making the snack suitable for those on gluten-free diets.

There are several other flavors of Beaver Nuggets, including sea salted caramel, Cinnamon Sweet, Bold 'N Sorta Spicy, white cheddar, white cheddar habanero, and chocolate. This means that even if caramel isn't up your alley, there's probably a Beaver Nuggets variety you'll love. The easiest (and cheapest) way to get your hands on Beaver Nuggets is to simply stop in a Buc-ee's, if you happen to be in the area. If there isn't one near you, though, you can also order them online, either from Amazon or through a shipping service like Texas Snax (albeit at a higher cost). If you really want to try them, though, and you aren't near a Buc-ee's, this is the best way to get them.