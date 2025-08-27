How To Get The Freshest Beef Brisket Every Time At Buc-Ee's

Buc-ee's is a Southern chain of gas stations perhaps best known for three defining characteristics: Its often enormous numbers of gas pumps (sometimes over 100 per location), its remarkably clean bathrooms, and its beef brisket.

Buc-ee's brisket is historically well-regarded, and it's a major part of the hot food menu. Stores are open 24/7, and various brisket menu items are available from 11:30 a.m. to at least midnight, per the company's FAQ. Depending on the store, some fans have reported being able to get fresh brisket as late as 3 a.m., but when is the freshest brisket on deck?

Just keep an ear out for an employee shouting something like "Fresh, hot brisket on deck" (via Southern Living), or "Fresh brisket on the board" (via The News & Observer). And if you're not sure that you heard it, other workers at the Texas Roundup barbecue counter should shout it back to complete the call-and-response. This announces to customers that a newly warmed brisket is about to be chopped up.