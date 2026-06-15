12 Underrated Cheesecake Factory Menu Items To Try On Your Next Visit

Though Reddit threads have been created on the debate of whether the Monte Cristo sandwich is the best thing on The Cheesecake Factory's menu, this item remains one of the less ordered options. This is in part due to the fact that The Cheesecake Factory only serves Monte Cristo sandwiches on weekends with the restaurant's brunch menu. As a phenomenon, The Cheesecake Factory's brunch remains something highly underrated. Customers don't often think to come to this restaurant during an earlier part of the day, and late morning to early afternoon are among the times to avoid crowds at The Cheesecake Factory. This time slot on the weekend is a chance to try a whole new side of the chain's menu, full of decadent items that are only available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Monte Cristo is the perfect example of this weekend brunch decadence that's mastered the art of sweet and savory melded into one harmonious combination of flavors. Furthermore, this sandwich takes choice paralysis out of the equation by putting a number of breakfast classics together. With French toast as the bread base, the Monte Cristo is piled with ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, and melted cheese. To add a little more sweetness to everything, it's all sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of strawberry preserves. For anyone who can make it to brunch, this sandwich's whimsical combinations are well worth it, making the Monte Cristo another must-try.