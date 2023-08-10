The Cheesecake Factory's Menu Has Changed A Lot Over The Years
When The Cheesecake Factory opened its doors in Beverly Hills in 1978, it was a simpler time for the food and beverage industry. That's why it makes sense that the restaurant started with a modest one-page menu that featured just 26 items within its three sections: Specials, salads and cold entreés, and sandwiches.
Today, its menu boasts a whopping 250 items ranging from pasta to seafood, steak to sandwiches, and of course, its famous cheesecakes (which it doesn't make fresh anymore). It's comically long, so much so that it's become a part of the brand identity with fans online. But how did a small menu with only a few items grow into the behemoth it is today?
David Overton, the founder and former CEO of The Cheesecake Factory, told Nation's Restaurant News in 2017, "We've changed the menu twice a year, every year, for 40 years. That's what keeps people interested. And it keeps us current. We don't rest on our laurels. There's nothing that America wants to eat that can't go on the Cheesecake Factory menu."
Why change the menu that frequently, though? Isn't that confusing? The Cheesecake Factory has always stayed ahead of the game when it comes to catering to customers' wants and needs, so it comes as no surprise that the answer lies in the practical and business-savvy mindset of its founder.
The Cheesecake Factory wanted to be different
In an interview with Thrillist, David Overton said he originally wanted The Cheesecake Factory's menu to revolve around cheesecakes. However, as the restaurant grew, he became nervous that other restaurants would open and take away business from his fledgling establishment. "We just kept putting things on the menu that people seemed to like," Overton said.
The strategy seemed to work, leading him and his team to continue adding new dishes every June and December. According to Rick McCormack, the former vice president of design, it's part of why The Cheesecake Factory has become so popular. "Its success comes from offering something for everyone. A large group can go there, and everyone will be able to find something they like at a reasonable cost," he told Vox.
It's a refreshing take in a world where small menus don't necessarily offer something for everyone. And The Cheesecake Factory's commitment to being deliciously different doesn't stop at its menu. The chain is known for its extravagant and eye-catching décor, creating a unique and memorable dining experience for its customers.
Will The Cheesecake Factory's menu get bigger?
Expanding its menu even more may seem like a natural progression for The Cheesecake Factory, but in 2018, David Overton told Thrillist that won't be the case. "The menu will stay capped at 250 items. We will certainly continue adding new dishes to the menu, but we're going to start taking things off, too."
With the limit on its menu, each new dish will need to be thoroughly evaluated before being added to the list of offerings. There's a science behind what gets added, as the staff has to get familiar with knowing, making, and selling the items to customers.
Today, with over 300 locations in the United States, the chain continues to expand and delight customers with its unique menu items and ambiance. And while some might argue that the restaurant's menu has become too vast, there's no denying that Overton's unwavering commitment to catering to all tastes has made The Cheesecake Factory one of the most successful upscale casual dining restaurants in the country — or at least one of the most memorable.