The Cheesecake Factory's Menu Has Changed A Lot Over The Years

When The Cheesecake Factory opened its doors in Beverly Hills in 1978, it was a simpler time for the food and beverage industry. That's why it makes sense that the restaurant started with a modest one-page menu that featured just 26 items within its three sections: Specials, salads and cold entreés, and sandwiches.

Today, its menu boasts a whopping 250 items ranging from pasta to seafood, steak to sandwiches, and of course, its famous cheesecakes (which it doesn't make fresh anymore). It's comically long, so much so that it's become a part of the brand identity with fans online. But how did a small menu with only a few items grow into the behemoth it is today?

David Overton, the founder and former CEO of The Cheesecake Factory, told Nation's Restaurant News in 2017, "We've changed the menu twice a year, every year, for 40 years. That's what keeps people interested. And it keeps us current. We don't rest on our laurels. There's nothing that America wants to eat that can't go on the Cheesecake Factory menu."

Why change the menu that frequently, though? Isn't that confusing? The Cheesecake Factory has always stayed ahead of the game when it comes to catering to customers' wants and needs, so it comes as no surprise that the answer lies in the practical and business-savvy mindset of its founder.