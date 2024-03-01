The Best Time To Go To Cheesecake Factory If You Don't Want A Crowd
The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu and namesake desserts. So it can attract quite a crowd during peak dining hours, resulting in wait times that can sometimes reach 45 minutes to an hour. This unpredictability has fans of the popular restaurant chain wondering: What is the best time to go to Cheesecake Factory if you don't want to wait a long time for a table?
There's no definitive answer since wait times vary from location to location, but there is somewhat of a consensus that visiting off-peak hours is the best way to avoid crowds. Typically, diners have luck with early lunchtime on weekdays at around 11:30 a.m., or after the lunch rush at 2:30 p.m. Similarly, arriving for dinner before 5 or 6 p.m. or after 8 p.m. on weekdays can also help you beat the queue. The dinner rush usually peaks around 7 and 8 p.m., so bookending those times offers a better chance of snagging a table without an extended wait. Of course, patience is key. Even with these strategies, there might be a short wait.
Cheesecake Factory offers a rewards program with real perks
Craving avocado eggrolls or that slice of strawberry cheesecake but don't feel like waiting? The Cheesecake Factory's loyalty program, known as the Cheesecake Rewards program, was launched in June 2023 and offers members various perks and benefits, including the ability to make reservations. "We do know that access to reservations is an important component for people at Cheesecake Factory," David Gordon, Cheesecake Factory president, said on an earnings call in May 2023. "We've historically been known for our long waits, and we think that's a benefit that will certainly drive acquisition."
Members can easily book a table at their preferred Cheesecake Factory location, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free dining experience. This feature is particularly beneficial during peak dining hours or on special occasions when securing a table in advance is essential. It's also free to sign up and you get a complimentary slice of cheesecake on your birthday. What more could you want?
More tips for a peaceful Cheesecake Factory experience
When all else fails, there are a few other tips to consider that will have you enjoying your meal at Cheesecake Factory in no time. First, don't underestimate the bar area. It's often less crowded than the main dining room and offers a full menu, making it perfect for a solo diner or an intimate date night. Plus, you might even snag a glimpse of the mesmerizing cheesecake display up close.
You could also consider nearby Cheesecake Factories since not all of them are created equal. If you truly crave a ghost town experience, seek out locations in less populated areas or suburbs. They tend to attract smaller crowds compared to their urban counterparts.
Above all else, flexibility is your friend. Be open to adjusting your timing or trying a different location to avoid peak crowds. With a little planning and these insider tips, you'll be enjoying your cheesecake stat.