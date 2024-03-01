The Best Time To Go To Cheesecake Factory If You Don't Want A Crowd

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu and namesake desserts. So it can attract quite a crowd during peak dining hours, resulting in wait times that can sometimes reach 45 minutes to an hour. This unpredictability has fans of the popular restaurant chain wondering: What is the best time to go to Cheesecake Factory if you don't want to wait a long time for a table?

There's no definitive answer since wait times vary from location to location, but there is somewhat of a consensus that visiting off-peak hours is the best way to avoid crowds. Typically, diners have luck with early lunchtime on weekdays at around 11:30 a.m., or after the lunch rush at 2:30 p.m. Similarly, arriving for dinner before 5 or 6 p.m. or after 8 p.m. on weekdays can also help you beat the queue. The dinner rush usually peaks around 7 and 8 p.m., so bookending those times offers a better chance of snagging a table without an extended wait. Of course, patience is key. Even with these strategies, there might be a short wait.