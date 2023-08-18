The Cheesecake Factory's Very First Menu Wasn't Nearly As Beefy As It Is Today

The Cheesecake Factory is, in some ways, emblematic of America. This is a company that is at once a national brand and a family-owned company, a place that has both a universal and regimented training process for servers, and decor that appears to have been chosen from a Going Out of Business sale at Wacky Bob's House of Random Objects. (Although, to be fair, the consistently high levels of job satisfaction among their employees is decidedly unusual for any large American company.)

And if there's one thing The Cheesecake Factory is known for is their absurdly long menu, by far the longest of any American chain restaurant. This is by design, as they want you to keep talking about how long the menu is (it basically functions as free advertising). You might think the length of the menu was a deliberately-curated part of the restaurant's origin story — but you'd be wrong. It turns out the menu, like many other aspects of The Cheesecake Factory's history, was more of a "we're-just-out-here-winging-it" accident than anything else.