It's Easier Than You Think To Replicate Dishes From The Cheesecake Factory At Home

Those who have never heard of the Cheesecake Factory would be forgiven for thinking it is a place to eat cheesecake and cheesecake alone. On the contrary, the California-based restaurant and bakery chain boasts over 250 items (and counting) on its laminated, multi-page menu. And as first-timers might guess from the happily chaotic decor that bedazzles any given outpost, dining at the Cheesecake Factory means tucking into dishes influenced by myriad cuisines. The one rule of the Cheesecake Factory? There are no rules.

If you don't live near a Cheesecake Factory but are craving its eclectic fare (or if you're saddled with leftovers that need new life), you'll be pleased to know that the brand features recipes for a variety of popular menu items on its website. From sundaes and ice cream cookies to pasta dishes and Mexican-inspired appetizers, there's truly something for every home cook looking to whip up their own Cheesecake Factory sample platter. If you're intimidated, don't be — these recipes are way easier than you might think.