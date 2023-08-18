It's Easier Than You Think To Replicate Dishes From The Cheesecake Factory At Home
Those who have never heard of the Cheesecake Factory would be forgiven for thinking it is a place to eat cheesecake and cheesecake alone. On the contrary, the California-based restaurant and bakery chain boasts over 250 items (and counting) on its laminated, multi-page menu. And as first-timers might guess from the happily chaotic decor that bedazzles any given outpost, dining at the Cheesecake Factory means tucking into dishes influenced by myriad cuisines. The one rule of the Cheesecake Factory? There are no rules.
If you don't live near a Cheesecake Factory but are craving its eclectic fare (or if you're saddled with leftovers that need new life), you'll be pleased to know that the brand features recipes for a variety of popular menu items on its website. From sundaes and ice cream cookies to pasta dishes and Mexican-inspired appetizers, there's truly something for every home cook looking to whip up their own Cheesecake Factory sample platter. If you're intimidated, don't be — these recipes are way easier than you might think.
Cheesecake for dinner, anyone?
In honor of the Cheesecake Factory's unconventional menu, let's start with the brand's dessert recipes you can make at home. Many of them involve cheesecake (natch), but they don't actually require you to make your own. Instead, they call for taking scoops out of your favorite Cheesecake Factory flavors.
Take the Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie Cheesecake Sandwich. The recipe starts with a simple batch of chocolate chip pecan cookies, which even novice bakers can master. When those are cooled, all that's left to do is lightly mash up a "deeply chilled" slice of your favorite cheesecake flavor in a bowl with a rubber spatula, scoop it onto your cookies, and top them off with a second cookie. As a final step, you can roll the sandwiches in sprinkles, extra chocolate chips, or another sweet topping.
There's also a Blonde Brownie Cheesecake Sundae that walks through a recipe for classic blondies, which are sliced into squares, topped with a scoop of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake, and finished with the toppings of your choice.
The savory (and boozy) side of the Cheesecake Factory's recipes
As of now, only a handful of the 36 recipes on the Cheesecake Factory's website involve cheesecake. (Understandably, its beloved original cheesecake recipe remains a secret.) With the exception of Cinnamon Roll Pancakes and Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes, the rest are savory and/or boozy. So what else does the chain have to offer to the masses, recipe-wise? Reader, there are a lot. If you're having trouble deciding, here are our picks for a simple menu that encapsulates the Cheesecake Factory experience.
For an appetizer, start with the Mexican-inspired Street Corn. The recipe calls for a grill, but if you're not equipped with one, you can simply boil a couple of cobs for five minutes and char them lightly in a skillet. Besides corn, the only ingredients required are mayonnaise, chile-lime seasoning (we suggest making your own by mixing Tajín with lime zest), parmesan, and cilantro. For dinner, try the Cajun Jambalaya Pasta, which combines chicken breast, shrimp, onions, peppers, and tomatoes in a spicy, garlicky, Louisianna-inspired broth over linguini. Craving a cocktail while you cook? The Pineapple Moscow Mule is a quick mix of vodka, pineapple juice, simple syrup, lime juice, and ginger beer.
So there you have it: Your guaranteed cache of recipes from the Cheesecake Factory to make at home.