Review: The New Pillsbury Grands! Poppin' Flavor Line Rivals Scratch-Made

Pillsbury is such a household name that most people probably think of them the moment you say something along the lines of "refrigerated, canned biscuits." And who can forget their adorable little mascot with the cute chef hat and tickly stomach? While Pillsbury played an integral role in my childhood, I have to be honest and say I haven't heard much of them in the way of trending news lately. Until the brand debuted delicious-sounding new flavors in a new Poppin' Flavors line.

Recently, Pillsbury announced four new Grands! flavors, including two biscuits and two fruit rolls. One of the biscuit flavors has the brand hopping onto the new hot honey bandwagon, alongside other giants — like McDonald's with their full hot honey menu. The other biscuits are maple flavored, while the fruit rolls come in raspberry and apple. All of these sound absolutely mouthwatering, and right up my alley. So, of course, I was excited when I was given the opportunity to be one of the first to review these new delicacies.

Since I have more than 15 years of experience in the food industry cross-training in hot foods and bakeries, I have a pretty solid idea of what makes a biscuit great. Pair these with my lifelong love affair with standard Pillsbury biscuits and crescent rolls, and I feel qualified to assess the new products. Ready to learn what I thought about them? Let's get into it.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.