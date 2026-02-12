Review: Coca-Cola Cherry Float Is A Sweet, Nostalgic Treat
I'll be the first to admit that in the battle of the standard Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi war, I'll choose the latter every time. I simply prefer the slightly sweeter, almost citrusy taste of Pepsi, and this may be biased because it's the only soda my father has ever drank. But, that being said, I've always preferred Coke's flavored sodas over Pepsi's variations. Vanilla Coke was my singular craving while pregnant with my first child, and there's nothing quite like a Cherry Coke on a hot summer day. So, when I discovered that a new flavored soda had come out from the brand giant, I knew I had to try it.
Coca-Cola Cherry Float is supposed to be somewhat like a traditional Cherry Coke, but with creamy vanilla notes throughout meant to replicate the taste of an ice cream float. The flavor sounded absolutely delicious from the moment I heard of it — and, I got the opportunity to take it for a test drive while it was still quite new, so I could share my findings here with you.
For the purposes of my review, I tasted a chilled Coca-Cola Cherry Float straight out of the can, and considered its taste, smell, and texture. I relied on decades of experience to make my judgements that stretch beyond a lifelong love of Coke-flavored products. You can find my full methodology in the next section. Now, ready to discover whether this new product is worth trying? Let's get into it.
Methodology
I purchased a 12-pack of Coca-Cola Cherry Float cans at my local Shoprite in Vineland, New Jersey. I first tried the drink straight from the can, after it had been chilled in my refrigerator, as this is my preference for soft drinks. I considered the taste, smell, and texture of the drink, both as its own individual product and in comparison to similar Coke products I've had, like Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke.
To make my determination, I relied primarily on an extensive history of consuming a wide range of Coca-Cola products, as well as more than 15 years of experience in the food industry. Previous work creating rankings and reviews for the Daily Meal also helped. This includes somewhat similar drink-based articles, such as a ranking of 10 Minute Maid Spiked Vodka flavors and this comparison between the McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Arby's Andes Mint Chocolate Shake. Although personal preference played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased about product quality as possible.
Availability and pricing
Coca-Cola Cherry Float was released as a way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cherry Coke's initial release. This release in 1985 also happened to be the very first flavored option offered to consumers by the brand. Today, this newest cherry indulgence joins a wide range of Coke flavors that not only include various cherry options, but also lime, vanilla, orange cream, and many more — some of which are only available locally or seasonally. But, thankfully, it appears that this new Coke Cherry Float will be available all year, potentially as a new standard product since I didn't see any information on this being a limited edition run.
According to Coca-Cola's own description, their newest product is a, "Cherry soda with a creamy vanilla edge, perfect for those seeking something special in their sparkling drinks." You can find the drink available in 12-ounce cans or 20-ounce bottles, in both standard and zero-sugar options. Available throughout the United States and Canada beginning in February of 2026, the pricing of Coca-Cola Cherry Float may vary based on location. For reference, however, a 12-pack costs $10.69 at my local Shoprite in Vineland, New Jersey, which is exactly the same as all other Coke products of a similar size.
Nutritional information
One can of the standard Coca-Cola Cherry Float contains one serving with 150 calories. It also contains 42 grams of sugar, which accounts for 83% of your daily dietary needs. Due to this high amount of sugar, the standard option isn't a good choice for anyone who has to watch their intake, such as those with diabetes. Additionally, one can contains 1% of your daily sodium, 15% of your daily carbohydrate needs, and 34 milligrams of caffeine. The drink primarily consists of carbonated water and high fructose corn syrup, with less than 2% of caramel color, phosphoric acid, natural flavors, and caffeine.
One bottle of the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry Float contains no calories and no sugars, making it a good choice for those who need to limit their sugar intake or who are watching calories. There are also no carbohydrates, 2% of your daily sodium, and 34 milligrams of caffeine. The drink primarily consists of carbonated water, with less than 2% of caramel color, natural flavors, phosphoric acid, sodium benzoate, acesulfame, potassium, sodium citrate, aspartame, caffeine, and sucralose. Be aware that this version does contain phenylalanine, which a small portion of people may be sensitive to.
Review: Coca-Cola Cherry Float
Before I had taken my first sip, I had a preconception that this would taste remarkably like Coke Cherry Vanilla. After all, both sodas embody cherry and vanilla flavor profiles. However, that isn't at all what this ended up tasting like. In fact, I've never had a product live up more to its promises than this one.
When I first cracked open the can with a satisfying fizz, a light cherry scent overarching a sweet Coke smell hit my nose. I thought this was a mouthwatering scent, and since the smell of what I consume is so important to me, I became so eager I dove right into my first taste.
The complex flavor profile came in waves rather than bombarding my taste buds all at once. First came a very light Cherry Coke flavor that felt carbonated and fizzy. As this flavor and fizz faded, it was replaced by the unmistakable taste of vanilla ice cream and a texture that was ever so slightly creamier. I have no idea how Coca-Cola so perfectly nailed that flavor, but they did.
Coke Cherry Float tastes just like soda and ice cream
It's rare that a product not only wows me, but leaves me scratching my head, wondering what sort of sorcery has been used to produce such amazing results. But, I really am blown away at just how much this tastes exactly like soda and ice cream. That final wave of flavor embodying vanilla ice cream even feels a bit creamier than the initial sip somehow, as though actual ice cream had melted into the soda can.
Since the flavor is so spot on, I can only imagine it would be the perfect base for an actual ice cream float. Combining this soda with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream would probably create a heavenly masterpiece with layer upon layer of perfect nostalgic goodness. This is an idea I fully plan to try out in the near future.
Long story short on my findings? This is an amazing new soda that I will definitely be purchasing again. I highly recommend you try this if you're a fan of ice cream floats, Cherry Coke, or Vanilla Coke. From the first sip, you'll be transported back to the ice cream floats of your childhood — and, like me, you may find yourself wondering how on earth this tastes so identical.