Review: Coca-Cola Cherry Float Is A Sweet, Nostalgic Treat

I'll be the first to admit that in the battle of the standard Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi war, I'll choose the latter every time. I simply prefer the slightly sweeter, almost citrusy taste of Pepsi, and this may be biased because it's the only soda my father has ever drank. But, that being said, I've always preferred Coke's flavored sodas over Pepsi's variations. Vanilla Coke was my singular craving while pregnant with my first child, and there's nothing quite like a Cherry Coke on a hot summer day. So, when I discovered that a new flavored soda had come out from the brand giant, I knew I had to try it.

Coca-Cola Cherry Float is supposed to be somewhat like a traditional Cherry Coke, but with creamy vanilla notes throughout meant to replicate the taste of an ice cream float. The flavor sounded absolutely delicious from the moment I heard of it — and, I got the opportunity to take it for a test drive while it was still quite new, so I could share my findings here with you.

For the purposes of my review, I tasted a chilled Coca-Cola Cherry Float straight out of the can, and considered its taste, smell, and texture. I relied on decades of experience to make my judgements that stretch beyond a lifelong love of Coke-flavored products. You can find my full methodology in the next section. Now, ready to discover whether this new product is worth trying? Let's get into it.