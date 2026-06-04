The Best Costco Deals On Kitchen Appliances To Look For In June 2026
Summer is just weeks away. If you're planning a kitchen remodel or touch-up in the near future, Costco has some deals this month to look out for. The store's usual prices are already a steal, so when items go on sale it's worth paying attention. Hopefully, you're already keeping an eye open for these killer June Costco deals on treats, snacks, and other foods. To help with your summer plans, we found competitive prices on an air fryer, a hot-and-cold coffee maker — perfect for making iced coffees in the heat of summer — and a freezer to store all the Nutella Ice Cream Cones you just picked up.
Some of these deals last throughout the month, and some expire quickly, so make sure you jump on anything that piques your interest. One is online-only, but the other two are available in store. Keep in mind that prices and selection vary from store to store. Costco has some unique locations – that's part of what makes the experience fun.
Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light
If you don't have an air fryer yet, this is a great place to start. These countertop ovens are quick and easy ways to heat leftovers and fry foods with less oil, making them healthier and leaving less mess to clean up than traditional frying. If that doesn't sell you on one, we ran a test of 11 popular foods cooked in both an air fryer and an oven, and the air fryer won or tied on eight of them.
On Reddit, a Costco customer asked about this model, and responses from owners were largely positive. One commenter said of theirs, "It's fantastic. We use it for everything from roasting potatoes or broccoli to making a whole chicken ... I underestimated its usefulness for stuff outside of 'snack food.'" On Costco's website, it currently has 4.6 stars with over 2,300 reviews. One reviewer included helpful specifics, writing, "The best thing about this model is the depth of the basket. I can now fry two layers of fish or chicken at once."
The Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is currently $15 off, bringing the price to $44.99. Find it in your local warehouse at this price until June 7, when it goes back up to $59.99.
Ninja DualBrew Grounds & Pods Hot & Iced Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew
Ninja's DualBrew coffee maker does it all. It can make coffee from pods or grounds, and you can choose between hot or iced coffee — there's even an option for a rapid cold brew. Keurigs are one of the most returned items at Costco, according to employees posting on Reddit, so picking up this coffee maker just for the pods is a sound investment. If you have beans you want to brew that aren't in a pod, take out the pod adapter, put the beans in the brew basket, and use the filter to try something fresher. The cold brew option takes 15 to 20 minutes, much faster than a typical 12- to 20- hour cold brew.
Posters on Reddit are fans of the machine. "I went through 2 Keurigs before I got the Ninja DualBrew. I've had it for almost 3 years and I love it. Never had any problems," writes one fan. Costco reviewers give it 4.5 stars with 110 reviews. "It has everything you need," points out one reviewer.
The Ninja DualBrew Grounds & Pods Hot & Iced Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew is $30 off until June 7. Pick it up for $109.99 before the price goes back up.
Samsung 11.4 cu. ft. Capacity Convertible Upright Freezer
Make sure you have room for ice cream, frozen steaks for the barbecue, and ice for drinks this summer; an extra freezer in the garage is especially handy for families. This freezer's compact design means the minivan can still fit. Then you can pick up each of the eight Costco freezer finds under $15 every time you shop.
The freezer is well-reviewed on Costco's website with 4.7 stars and over 2,500 reviews. "It's quiet, convenient and just the right size for a small family," writes one reviewer. People also appreciate the upright design, which means they don't have to bend over a chest-style freezer to find their frozen pizza.
The freezer is currently $100 off until July 8. Costco members can pick up the Samsung 11.4 cu. ft. Capacity Convertible Upright Freezer for $799.99. There's currently a deal to save $100 to $1,000 more if you pick up a second qualifying Samsung product. You'll only find this deal online at the Costco website. The price includes delivery and installation.