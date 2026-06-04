The Best Costco Deals On Kitchen Appliances To Look For In June 2026

If you don't have an air fryer yet, this is a great place to start. These countertop ovens are quick and easy ways to heat leftovers and fry foods with less oil, making them healthier and leaving less mess to clean up than traditional frying. If that doesn't sell you on one, we ran a test of 11 popular foods cooked in both an air fryer and an oven, and the air fryer won or tied on eight of them.

On Reddit, a Costco customer asked about this model, and responses from owners were largely positive. One commenter said of theirs, "It's fantastic. We use it for everything from roasting potatoes or broccoli to making a whole chicken ... I underestimated its usefulness for stuff outside of 'snack food.'" On Costco's website, it currently has 4.6 stars with over 2,300 reviews. One reviewer included helpful specifics, writing, "The best thing about this model is the depth of the basket. I can now fry two layers of fish or chicken at once."

The Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is currently $15 off, bringing the price to $44.99. Find it in your local warehouse at this price until June 7, when it goes back up to $59.99.