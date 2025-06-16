10 Unique Costco Locations You Need To Visit

Have you ever felt right at home when walking into a new Costco? If you have, you're not alone — and we're willing to bet that the reason that you do is because they're pretty similar wherever you go. Costco, like all other major stores, doesn't tend to vary too much from place to place. Most of the time, you'll be greeted by the electronics before winding your way through those familiar shelves, picking up those Costco foods under $5 we all love before ending up at the rotisserie chicken counter.

While that feeling of immediately knowing where everything is in a Costco may make you feel safe, it also doesn't exactly make things very interesting. However, every now and again, the chain likes to throw a huge curveball into the mix with a store that's unlike any other. There are Costcos around the world that buck the trend, with stores hidden under parks or built over multiple levels that make them feel more like a department store. Elsewhere, there are Costcos built next to natural wonders, in former prisons, or in such tiny proportions that you'll be surprised you can find anything in them at all.