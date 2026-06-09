5 Foods That Have More Fiber Than Black Beans

While black beans are one of the highest fiber-containing legume seeds you can get, they don't have the most. Navy beans, which got their name after they were adopted as a staple ration for the U.S. Navy, have 9.5 grams for every half a cup – an additional 2 grams over black beans. Of that fiber, about one-third is soluble, and the rest is insoluble. These white beans also have more than double the calcium (63 milligrams), as well as more iron, potassium, and vitamins B-6 and C in every serving.

Since navy beans have a creamy texture and mild, nutty flavor, they can be used in all kinds of recipes. You can certainly eat them alone as a side dish with your favorite meat or fish. In fact, they're typically used for baked beans, a popular barbecue accompaniment. Toss them into a salad with herbs and olive oil, or add them to your favorite chili, soup, or stew. On the other hand, you can mash them into potatoes, replace mayonnaise with them in egg salad, and use them instead of chickpeas to make hummus or other dips.

Keep in mind that, if you get dry navy beans rather than canned, you might want to soak your beans before using them. Doing so will break down the outer skin to make them cook quicker and more evenly, as well as easier to mash or purée later.