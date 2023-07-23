The Unexpected Mayo Substitute For Creamy And Delicious Egg Salad

Swapping white beans into your egg salad is a pretty easy endeavor. Though it may not be as quick as scooping mayo out of a jar, it only involves a few extra steps. Start by draining and rinsing the can of beans. You can use any variety of white beans, including navy, great northern, or similar beans you have on hand. After allowing the water to drain off, pour the beans into a bowl. With a fork or potato masher, mash them until they reach a smooth consistency. After that, you're ready to add the remaining ingredients.

The whole can of beans might be too much, especially if you're cooking for one or two. If this is the case, you can save the extra beans in the fridge to serve as a component for another recipe. In addition, you don't have to use canned beans at all. With some extra time and forethought, dried beans work just as well and are more budget-friendly. Plus, you can more easily cook only the amount you plan to use for egg salad. Simply soak and cook the beans as you normally would, making sure that you let them get very soft. Allow them plenty of time to sit in the fridge to cool before you mash and add them to the salad.