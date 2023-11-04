The Proper Way To Cook Tender, Delicious Barley

If you're looking for the most nutrients from your barley, you should prepare the hulled version. Hulled barley is a whole grain because it includes all layers of the grain (the bran and endosperm), minus the outermost layer, which has to be removed in order for barley to be edible. With more layers, it has more fiber than the pearled version.

Barley cooks similarly to rice; all you need is water. To prepare barley, rinse it under cold water, then just add about 3 cups of water to a pot for every cup of barley you're cooking. From there, quickly bring the water and barley to a boil, then lower the heat once it starts to boil. This will allow the barley to cook at a simmer. Leave the hulled barley to cook for at least 40 minutes, though it could take up to one hour, depending on how tender you prefer it. The timing is important here because it determines how tender your barley becomes. The barley will expand quite a bit as it cooks, so make sure you use a large enough pot. Sample the barley to make sure it's soft enough to chew before removing it from the heat. The water should be fully absorbed by the time barley is done, but if it's not, you can drain it.