This Type Of Tree Nut Contains The Most Protein And Fiber
With both protein and fiber becoming more of a focus, it's helpful to highlight a healthy, simple, natural snack that's loaded with both: almonds. With 6 grams of protein per ounce, they're the best source of protein among the tree nuts, and provide only a gram less than peanuts. Along with the protein, an ounce of almonds provides 4 grams of fiber, the most among all the nuts.
It's not just fiber and protein — almonds also have the most calcium and Vitamin E of any nut. Plus, their polyunsaturated fatty acids can help reduce LDL levels, otherwise known as the "bad" cholesterol. Almonds are so good for you, they are actually considered stress relievers!
Environmentally, they get a bad rap. 80% of the world's almonds are grown in California, a rich agricultural state prone to droughts. Compared to beef, however, the amount of water it takes to grow almonds is a drop in the bucket. 23 gallons of water are needed to grow one ounce of almonds, while an ounce of beef takes almost 4 times as much water, at 106 gallons. Plus, almond growers throughout California are adopting microirrigation to lessen their water usage. So enjoy that almond!
Ways to enjoy the healthy almond
Almonds are great in both sweet and savory dishes. Slivered almonds go great with sauteed green beans, making the classic French dish green beans almondine. Toasted or raw, and added to salads, they provide a delicious crunch. In addition, making your own almond milk isn't hard — you just need a blender and a bag like the Bellamei Reusable Nut Milk Bag. Homemade nut milk tastes much creamier and almond-y than most store-bought brands, and you can skip out on all the fillers. Separation is natural, so if it starts to look strange in your fridge, just give it a good shake.
Dessert is another delicious way to get more fiber and protein from almonds. Ingredients like almond cream, using the whole almond as opposed to almond extract just to flavor the dish, will have more of the benefits of the nut. Finally, just eat them whole! Include them in a trail mix, roast them, or make these pumpkin spice almonds to have on hand for a tasty and nutritious snack.