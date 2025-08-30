This Type Of Tree Nut Contains The Most Protein And Fiber

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With both protein and fiber becoming more of a focus, it's helpful to highlight a healthy, simple, natural snack that's loaded with both: almonds. With 6 grams of protein per ounce, they're the best source of protein among the tree nuts, and provide only a gram less than peanuts. Along with the protein, an ounce of almonds provides 4 grams of fiber, the most among all the nuts.

It's not just fiber and protein — almonds also have the most calcium and Vitamin E of any nut. Plus, their polyunsaturated fatty acids can help reduce LDL levels, otherwise known as the "bad" cholesterol. Almonds are so good for you, they are actually considered stress relievers!

Environmentally, they get a bad rap. 80% of the world's almonds are grown in California, a rich agricultural state prone to droughts. Compared to beef, however, the amount of water it takes to grow almonds is a drop in the bucket. 23 gallons of water are needed to grow one ounce of almonds, while an ounce of beef takes almost 4 times as much water, at 106 gallons. Plus, almond growers throughout California are adopting microirrigation to lessen their water usage. So enjoy that almond!