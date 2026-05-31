Best Costco Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far
Costco's bakery has always been a dangerously tempting section for those with a sweet tooth. You walk in for paper towels and pasta and walk out clutching a 5-pound cheesecake like it's a newborn. For the best of 2025, the membership-based retail chain had a variety of popular bakery items, including a triple chocolate loaf and mini cupcakes. And so far, 2026 has been no different, with its bakery churning out even more delectable treats and savory goods. For example, this spring, it launched bread bowls, which were a little controversial. Costco also started accepting online orders for cakes in 2026, making party planning that much easier.
This year's new arrivals, from layered cookie cakes, decadent cheesecakes, breads, and pies, have social media feeds in a frenzy, and shoppers racing to their stores to find them. We rounded up five of the many baked goods Costco has offered up to its members. These items tend to sell out, and selection and price will vary across stores and regions, so be sure to check Costco's website before the sugar-fueled chaos takes over.
Tiramisu Cheesecake
"Don't walk, run! They are back!" is how one Redditor described Costco's tiramisu cheesecake. This decadent dessert comes with layers of creamy, cold brew-infused cheesecake, wrapped in a graham cracker and cocoa crust, topped with a mascarpone whipped topping, and dusted with cocoa. Priced at $22.99, each cheesecake yields about 16 servings. This was one Costco shoppers and sweet tooth lovers alike have been clamoring for since 2025, the last time the chain had it available.
It went viral on TikTok in winter 2025 and has been making the rounds again across all social media channels. Clocking in at almost 5 pounds, the cheesecake regularly sells out in-store, so check online for availability. The popularity of this 470-calorie treat seems to be unanimous. "My husband was with me last evening when I went, or I would've gotten three," said another Redditor user of the cold-brew confection. On this same thread, a Redditor who is a Costco employee even chimed in with: "I work in the bakery, and this is the best item since the key lime pie."
Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie
This bright, pastel-colored pie was introduced just before Mother's Day. Priced slightly under $22, the strawberry cream pie has a sweet graham cracker crust foundation, a light and airy mixture of strawberry cream and tart strawberry jam in the middle, and a sugary whipped topping. While the strawberry cream pie has been making the rounds on socials, customers are seriously divided on it. As many in this Reddit thread agreed, one Redditor said, "The cream has a weird fake taste to it. It would be a much better use of money to buy a pack of strawberries and a big carton of heavy cream and make it yourself." Many on this thread also complained about the amount of oils and artificial dyes in it.
Hazelnut Beignets
These mini treats started showing up on social media in January, with shoppers jazzed about the comeback. These mini beignets cost $9.99, come in a pack of 22, and are filled with a Nutella-style chocolate-hazelnut cream. They were test-released in October 2025, and the retail chain has since added caramel-filled beignets to its lineup, as well. One Redditor couldn't wait to leave the parking lot before diving in. "They are fluffy, chewy, and delicious. "Very worth trying. Brought a box to a Halloween party, and they were a hit." Another Redditor also sang the sweet's praises. "My new favorite dessert from Costco. Don't ever get rid of these."
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
If pure indulgence had a face, it would be this. Costco's chocolate chip cookie bar cake is a cookie lover's dream, with rich layers of chocolate and vanilla cake, a mousse with cookie dough chunks and chocolate chips, and a chocolate frosting, topped with two cookies. It's one of many cookie bar cakes that the retail giant has, including tres leches and carrot cake. Serving 20 slices, this 2.5-pound delight has been selling out in stores.
Reddit users are raving over the chocolate chip cookie bar cake. "There wasn't a world where this wasn't coming home with me," one Redditor said. "Just incredible. $18 or something? Couldn't tell you. This was a 'it doesn't matter what it costs' kinda thing." Similar sentiments were shared over on this Reddit thread. "This is gonna be the death of me cause it's so good," the poster said. "It's like if a chocolate chip cookie had a baby with a cake. It's what Crumbl wishes it could be but fails. I definitely recommend trying it if you see it at your Costco. Just don't read the nutrition label."
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Yet another cheesecake to get snapped off the shelves, Costco's salted caramel cheesecake seems to be a hit. The 4.5-pound dessert costs $23.99 and is made with a graham cracker crust, a creamy, lightly salted caramel cheesecake filling, a whipped topping, and finished with a salted caramel drizzle. One Redditor doesn't even wait until he's home and spreads the wealth in-store. "I always open a new cake in the food court and share it with randos in the store, it was a hit with everyone!" Over on this thread, one Redditor got emotional. "It was so good, my eyes teared up as I ate it," a user said.