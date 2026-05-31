Best Costco Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far

Costco's bakery has always been a dangerously tempting section for those with a sweet tooth. You walk in for paper towels and pasta and walk out clutching a 5-pound cheesecake like it's a newborn. For the best of 2025, the membership-based retail chain had a variety of popular bakery items, including a triple chocolate loaf and mini cupcakes. And so far, 2026 has been no different, with its bakery churning out even more delectable treats and savory goods. For example, this spring, it launched bread bowls, which were a little controversial. Costco also started accepting online orders for cakes in 2026, making party planning that much easier.

This year's new arrivals, from layered cookie cakes, decadent cheesecakes, breads, and pies, have social media feeds in a frenzy, and shoppers racing to their stores to find them. We rounded up five of the many baked goods Costco has offered up to its members. These items tend to sell out, and selection and price will vary across stores and regions, so be sure to check Costco's website before the sugar-fueled chaos takes over.