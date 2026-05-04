Costco's New Fruit Pie Is Dividing Shoppers
The Instagram accounts keeping track of the latest finds are abuzz over the new Strawberry Cream Pie. Many of the videos start with some form of the pie in the case in the Costco bakery section, proclaiming how the brand new cream pie looks amazing and that they can't wait to indulge themselves. Hot on the heels of the 4-pound lemon custard pie, the strawberry cream pie looks similarly impressive — this one is also 4 pounds, and looking at it, you see a creamy pink base with a dab of strawberry filling, and swirls of whipped topping. While the accounts posting content need a strong hook to promote a video on something they haven't tried yet, the commenters aren't driven by the same algorithmic incentives and are divided in their response.
The positive responses follow a similar pattern: "looks amazing," "yummy," and "I'd be happy to eat the entire pie and give it my honest opinion [smile emoji]." The negative comments stem largely from the same issue, which is hinted at in the use of the phrase "whipped topping." Instead of a simple whipped cream, the pie has a long list of ingredients, many of which are there to keep the dish shelf stable.
What people don't like about the pie
"How many ingredients were in that thing?" asked one commenter on an Instagram video from @costcoaisles. While the ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and sorbitan monostearate are safe to consume in moderation, a long list of ingredients can impart a different flavor than intended. That said, questionable ingredients aren't unusual for Kirkland products. On a Reddit post asking if anyone has tried the pie, one commenter gave their unflattering review: "This thing is ... bland and chemical tasting[.] 3 out of 10."
Others complain about the price. $18.99 to feed a crowd isn't bad, but it's not the steal people online expect from Costco. One commenter pointed out they "can buy a couple pies at other grocers or make [their] own [for] that price." Another commenter felt the price should be lowered by a bit, writing "maybe 13....but not 19." If you want to both save money and control the taste and ingredients for your own pie, read up on our tips from a pastry chef on making high-quality cream pies at home.