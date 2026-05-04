Costco's New Fruit Pie Is Dividing Shoppers

The Instagram accounts keeping track of the latest finds are abuzz over the new Strawberry Cream Pie. Many of the videos start with some form of the pie in the case in the Costco bakery section, proclaiming how the brand new cream pie looks amazing and that they can't wait to indulge themselves. Hot on the heels of the 4-pound lemon custard pie, the strawberry cream pie looks similarly impressive — this one is also 4 pounds, and looking at it, you see a creamy pink base with a dab of strawberry filling, and swirls of whipped topping. While the accounts posting content need a strong hook to promote a video on something they haven't tried yet, the commenters aren't driven by the same algorithmic incentives and are divided in their response.

The positive responses follow a similar pattern: "looks amazing," "yummy," and "I'd be happy to eat the entire pie and give it my honest opinion [smile emoji]." The negative comments stem largely from the same issue, which is hinted at in the use of the phrase "whipped topping." Instead of a simple whipped cream, the pie has a long list of ingredients, many of which are there to keep the dish shelf stable.