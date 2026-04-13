Costco's New Bread Bowls Are Seriously Dividing Shoppers

Sourdough bread has arguably had a burst in popularity since the pandemic, one that shows up in an ever-increasing range of sourdough products becoming available. Shoppers have been seeing one such item at Costco: four-packs of sourdough bread bowls, about 2 pounds of bread for $7.99. But as exciting as that sounds, this debut has been met with controversy.

While some are excited for another new Costco bakery product, lamenting that these should have debuted in time for the winter soup season, many commenters on Instagram take issue with a long-looking ingredient list.

Multiple users asserted that true sourdough bread should only be made of flour, water, and salt. The ingredient list for this bread is somewhat deceptively long — for instance, instead of letting it stand alone, the label lists every ingredient in enriched flour. But even accounting for that, this Costco bread does contain added yeast and ascorbic acid as mass-production shortcuts. It's definitely more processed than homemade sourdough would be, but that doesn't mean it's not worth trying.