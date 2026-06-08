Never Lose Food Container Lids Again With These 11 Cheap Amazon Finds
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Let's face it. Keeping food container lids organized can be challenging, especially when they aren't the same type. They're so easy to knock over and mix up when you reach for a specific one, and if you have kids who help with kitchen chores, they may never put them away neatly. While you could use an organization hack to never lose a food container lid again, such as securing a cooling or dish rack to a plastic bin, getting a dedicated lid organizer provides a more streamlined, pleasing aesthetic. Best of all, you can find cheap options on Amazon.
Whether you want metal, plastic, or wood, Amazon has a decent variety of food container lid storage options for every preference. Some of them are even expandable so that you can customize the size to your kitchen cabinet or drawer space, as well as store more lids if your container collection grows. In this list of 12 products, Daily Meal has curated items that customers have rated at least four stars and that are priced at less than $30. Sure, using a basic napkin holder from Dollar Tree may be a more affordable hack to organize lids, but these finds on Amazon provide the perfect blend of structure and visual appeal. Keep in mind that the prices listed are based on the typical cost and can vary.
Housolution metal pull-out food container lid organizer with sliding rail
Although a pull-out tray under the sink is one of Martha Stewart's go-to kitchen organization tricks for keeping cleaning supplies tidy and easy to grab, you can use the same concept for container lid storage. This container lid caddy from Housolution is a great option if you have a lot of different lid sizes and shapes because it comes with 10 adjustable dividers. Made of iron with a black coating, its three-stage sliding rail design is also convenient. Along with allowing you to pull out the 15.75-inch-deep organizer to easily reach lids in the back, it features optional adhesive mounting if you don't want to screw the rails into your cabinet shelf.
The Housolution metal pull-out food container lid organizer with sliding rail is $15.99 on Amazon.
GAGUIUP full-metal food container lid organizer
Featuring a carbon steel construction, this lid caddy from GAGUIUP has a sturdy frame built to hold up to daily use. It's about 14 inches long and includes six adjustable, U-shaped dividers so that you can fit as few or as many lids as you need in each section. Also, there are rubber pads on the bottom to prevent the organizer from moving around when you're returning and retrieving lids.
The GAGUIUP full-metal food container lid organizer is available in black or white for $19.99 on Amazon.
YouCopia StoraLid food container lid organizer
If you're looking for something super simple to store food container lids in a kitchen cabinet or drawer, this YouCopia StoraLid bin could be just what you need. The rounded rectangular tray is made of quality, BPA-free plastic in a polished white color and measures 13.4 inches long. Inside, the base features numerous slots so that you can adjust the five included dividers where you need them. There's also a handle on each side to make pulling it out to reach lids easier.
The YouCopia StoraLid food container lid organizer is $19.99 on Amazon.
Lifewit large expandable food container lid organizer
Made with sturdy, BPA-free plastic in a glossy white finish, this large bin from Lifewit offers a lot of customization for storing food container lids. The base measures 9.8 inches and has nine slots on the inside for fitting the four small dividers. If you need more room, though, it easily expands to 17.3 inches by pulling the ends, giving you eight additional slots for the four large dividers included. The dividers themselves are also cute, with a cloud-like shape on the top edge.
The Lifewit large expandable food container lid organizer is $17.98 on Amazon. An extra-large option that expands up to 24 inches is also available for $20.98.
Lifewit medium bamboo lid organizer
If you prefer the natural look of wood, this lid caddy from Lifewit is made with quality bamboo so that it's sturdy and resists cracking. Each end of the 10.6-inch-long base has a handle so that you can easily pull it down or up from a kitchen cabinet or drawer for convenient lid access. Most importantly, the base has more slots than the four bamboo dividers, so that you can adjust the size of each storage section.
The Lifewit medium bamboo lid organizer is $16.99 on Amazon. If you need something bigger, large and extra-large options are also available for $22.99 and $24.99, respectively.
Umilife organizer for food storage container lids
Another cheap Amazon find for decluttering kitchen drawers and cabinets full of scattered container lids is this Umilife caddy. Constructed with premium bamboo, it has reinforced corners to withstand regular use and a natural texture and polished wood finish. The base is 13.2 inches long and features silicone feet on the bottom to keep it from sliding around. Also, it has a handle on each side for convenient maneuverability. Five dividers are included, and you can adjust the lid sections to whatever size you need.
The Umilife organizer for food storage container lids is $19.96 on Amazon.
Retro Shaw large bamboo expandable lid organizer
Made with heavy-duty Moso bamboo, the biggest of the temperate bamboo plants, this large wood box from Retro Shaw is a simple but useful storage option for container lids. The main box is 11.81 inches long and has designated slots for the three dividers included, which you can remove if you wish. Around that is an exterior wood layer that you can pull out from either side to expand the organizer to 19.69 inches long.
The Retro Shaw large bamboo expandable lid organizer is $24.99 on Amazon.
LYNG transparent plastic lid organizer
Resembling the classic, transparent plastic bins you often see as a cheap solution to say goodbye to cluttered cabinets, this caddy from LYNG offers the ultimate clean aesthetic for container lid storage. It's 13 inches long and comes with four dividers that can adjust according to whatever section widths you need. Each end has a handle for convenient movability, and each bottom corner is fitted with non-slip material.
The LYNG transparent plastic lid organizer is available in clear for $25.99 on Amazon, while blue, gray, and green transparent options are $24.99.
Kiasthome expandable bamboo lid organizer
This Kiasthome caddy is another option made from bamboo, and it comes in black and natural wood finishes. While the 11.8-inch-long inner box features designated slots for the three dividers — which are removable — the outer-most shell can be pulled from the ends to expand the organizer to 18.9 inches long. Each end also has a handle for convenience.
The Kiasthome expandable bamboo lid organizer is $26.99 on Amazon.
GAGUIUP metal stackable food container lid organizers
For a more unique, shelf-like option, consider this pack of two stackable racks from GAGUIUP. They're made of carbon steel with a polished black finish and measure 13.6 inches long and tall when you secure one to the top of the other. Since each rack comes with four dividers, you get eight total. You can also easily adjust how far apart the dividers are spaced so that your container lids remain snug, preventing lids that are shorter than the rail from falling out the back.
The GAGUIUP metal stackable food container lid organizers are $26.99 on Amazon. However, you have the option to order a single tier, too, for $19.99.
EVERIE expandable food container lid organizer
If you prefer more rounded than squared edges for your storage caddies, this option from EVERIE might be appealing to you. It's made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), a thermoplastic polymer commonly used in a wide variety of consumer goods because of its impact resistance and strength. Packaged with eight adjustable dividers, this white caddy is 13.4 inches long. A handle on each side makes it easy to pull out to 20.5 inches long, though.
The EVERIE expandable food container lid organizer is $22.99 on Amazon.