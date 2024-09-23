Never Lose A Food Container Lid Again With One Genius Organization Hack

We've all been there. You've put leftovers in a storage container, but when you go to look for the lid, it's nowhere to be found. Should you keep searching till you go mad? Should you replace the lid with aluminum foil or plastic wrap? Neither option is ideal, and the whole situation is best avoided. Luckily, we have a genius hack to never lose a food container lid again.

The best way to keep tabs on your lids is to keep them well organized. And, with two inexpensive items, you can create your own storage system. All you need is a plastic bin and a cooling rack. Rest the cooling rack on top or inside of the bin, and secure it with glue or sticky tape if necessary. Your plastic lids should fit neatly into the slots. Mind you, the size of the plastic bin and cooling rack required depends on how many lids you're dealing with, so take note of your supplies before purchasing these items.

This organization hack makes your lids both easily accessible and highly visible. Then, if you place the storage bin in a cupboard or a large drawer, it will be out of sight until needed. When the time comes, you can quickly grab a lid without having to rummage through a messy pile. And now that we've gotten lid storage out of the way, we can tackle food containers. Let's be honest, we could always use more organization tips, so keep reading for the best ways to store food containers and how to stay tidy over time.