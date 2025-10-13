Martha Stewart's Go-To Kitchen Organization Tricks

We think it's fair to say: No one knows more about kitchens than Martha Stewart. The cook and homemaker has made a career out of not just telling us how to make food in our kitchens, but how to make the most out of the space itself (and by creating kitchen goods that you really need in your home). Over the years, Stewart has given viewers of her television shows countless tips and tricks about how to make their kitchens as organized and easy to use as possible — and when you're dealing with a space that needs to be functional and fashionable, that's no easy task.

Some of Stewart's organization tricks are pretty ingenious, too. The home pro is a huge fan of mixing visible and invisible organizational hacks, advocating both for displaying certain items like pots and pans to save on space, and tucking away items like knives and baking sheets in smart ways. She's also keenly aware of how organization goes with the day-to-day use of your kitchen, and how to place items exactly where you need them, when you need them most. Ready to mix up your kitchen the Martha way? We're about to make it very easy for you.