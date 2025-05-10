Say Goodbye To Cluttered Cabinets With This Cheap Solution
Let's face it: It's easy for kitchen cabinets to get cluttered. Between all the eating and cooking utensils, appliances, and food you have, it might seem overwhelming to keep everything organized. While fully customized kitchen cabinets seem like the ideal solution, they're actually one pricey kitchen upgrade that isn't worth it because the functionality still may not optimize your space. Instead, you can save money and organize all your kitchen cabinets with clear plastic storage bins.
One reason plastic bins are an excellent option is because wicker baskets can attract insects, making wicker the one type of storage container you should avoid at all costs in your kitchen. Since these storage containers come in an array of sizes, you can use them for all manner of items — from cleaning supplies to containers for leftovers to back stock products.
On top of that, the clear material of the storage bins allows you to see at a glance how much of a certain cleaning product or food you have left. And, with back stock containers, you can purchase more ahead of time so that you never run out of the essential items you use often.
Tips for using clear plastic storage bins in your kitchen
When it comes to incorporating clear bins to declutter your kitchen cabinets, it's important to start with determining which items in your kitchen you should toss out. These include damaged or worn-out utensils, food containers without lids (or vice versa), and nearly expired goods. Applying the first-in, first-out method is a fridge organization hack to prevent excess food waste but works in your pantry as well because it ensures that you use foods before they expire and before newly purchased items.
With these items out of the way, make sure that you carefully measure the cabinet space that you have — it's recommended to do it twice – so that your storage bins are the right size to fit. Next, sort all of your items by category and by size so that they neatly fit in the bins.
You can use labels (even color-coded ones) to make it easy to scan the cabinet for what you want. Additionally, consider taking your kitchen cabinet organization to new heights with stackable containers to utilize as much vertical space as possible. This tip is particularly useful for storing spices, condiments, and canned and individually wrapped goods.