17 Spices Every Beginner Chef Should Stock Up On
When beginner chefs start their cooking endeavors, more often than not, their food ends up tasting flat. Thankfully, this not-so-major issue has an easy solution: Stocking up a few simple spices. Spices, especially beginner-friendly ones, can instantly elevate food with minimal effort. Additionally, there's a misconception that they can be used only in certain cuisines which is far from the truth.
As a true foodie who went to culinary school and also worked as a chef, I can confidently say that I know which spices deserve a place in every amateur chef's pantry. Moreover, I have an Indian background and we're known for using an array of these flavor enhancers in all types of food, including sweet treats. All of this means that I'm pretty well-versed in the kind of spices that work well in all kinds of dishes. Most of the spices on this list are easy to use and have striking flavors, which makes them completely worth adding to your pantry, and when to use those spices whole or ground. With these, you can be a confident beginner chef who knows how to amp up the flavor in your recipes.
1. Pepper
Starting with the most basic one of the lot, pepper surely deserves a place in your pantry. Many of you may already be using white or black pepper in everyday cooking, and for good reason. However, those of you who aren't using them are missing out, as pepper adds a spicy kick to your food that instantly elevates the taste. Plus, it's the most beginner-friendly spice out there.
I've sadly often come across people who think white pepper and black pepper are the same thing when they aren't. Black pepper has a sharper flavor and a little bit of it can add just the right heat and peppery notes to any recipe. Simple dishes like mashed potatoes and béchamel sauce would feel incomplete without ground black pepper. For those who'd like to keep the heat slightly lower, ground white pepper is the way to go. It's also worth stocking up on whole peppercorns as they can impart their distinctive flavor to homemade stocks and broths. Lastly, if you'd like the spice to taste slightly herbal, get some whole green peppercorns.
2. Cinnamon
If you're a baking enthusiast you probably know that cinnamon can be your go-to spice for sweet and warm notes that boost the flavor of various desserts effortlessly, so there's no doubt that it deserves a spot in your spice rack. Cinnamon is highly appreciated by pastry chefs, because it tastes soothing and woody and cuts through excessive sweetness in desserts really well. No wonder it is irreplaceable in recipes like apple pie, snickerdoodles, and churros.
Unfortunately, though, cinnamon is usually overlooked when it comes to adding it to savory recipes. If you love cooking steaks and pork, though, you'll be stoked to know that cinnamon and red meat are a match made in heaven. Go ahead and add some ground cinnamon to your spice rubs to enhance the savory flavor, and also to balance the richness of the meat itself. You can also stock up on cinnamon sticks and grind them at home instead of getting pre-made powdered cinnamon if you want the flavor of the spice to be as fresh as possible.
3. Paprika
For those who like subtle heat in their food that isn't too overpowering, paprika is worth stocking up on. This spice is used by most chefs predominantly for its color and also for that mild lingering heat. Moreover, it comes in a few different versions like sweet paprika, hot paprika, and smoked paprika. I'd recommend stocking all three as it gives you the option to decide which one to use based on the dish you're making.
If you're using sweet paprika, you can add heaps of it to any dish, including American classics like casseroles and chili, for a bright color and mild heat. The smoked version will add a pleasant smoky flavor but it's best to start with a little and then add more only if needed, as too much can throw off the balance in your dish. However, if you want your food to taste mild but only have hot paprika around, use it sparingly as it packs a touch more heat than other types.
4. Turmeric
Though turmeric may not be the first spice that comes to mind when thinking of which ones to stock up on, I'd say you definitely should. Yes, turmeric is mostly used in South Asian, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian recipes. But if you're an amateur chef who's willing to give every cuisine a shot, turmeric can come in handy during your cooking adventures.
Turmeric is actually a lot more versatile than you may think, and can be added to American dishes as well, for a warm and earthy flavor and a bright yellow color. For instance, you may have never guessed that turmeric can make your chicken and dumplings taste extremely hearty. Do keep in mind, though, that the spice can be very potent and should be used in moderation. As a bonus, turmeric offers health benefits like reducing inflammation, which is one more reason why it should get a rightful spot in your pantry.
5. Nutmeg
Nutmeg is a staple in many cuisines, with its warm, slightly sweet, and nutty flavor. It's the perfect spice for both desserts and savory recipes, and especially great for beginner chefs thanks to its complex but gentle flavor that's easy to work with. Nutmeg is usually added to dishes that have a creamy base, as it helps balance the flavor and cut through the richness, but you can also sprinkle some of it into any other savory recipes and everyday meals for an earthy and aromatic finish.
When it comes to desserts, nutmeg is already a much-loved addition in winter and fall recipes like pumpkin pie and eggnog, though it can be added to any sweet treat for a slightly warm undertone. My suggestion with this spice is to consider buying whole nutmeg and grating it whenever you need to use it for a robust flavor.
6. Cumin
The simplicity of cumin makes it a spice that's worth stocking up on. It complements the flavor of many other ingredients really well, making it easy to use. Cumin is often used in South Asian and Mexican cuisine for its warm and earthy flavor, and quite rightly so. The spice is added to most Mexican recipes you can think of and a little cumin can give a boost to your jarred salsa effortlessly. Plus, the spice is so admired in Indian cuisine that there's a dish named jeera aloo where cumin is the only spice that gives the food its flavor — impressive, considering how spice-heavy most Indian recipes are. As far as American dishes go, a sprinkle of cumin can easily elevate your burgers, scrambled eggs, and sauces.
If you're a fan of making Mexican and Indian recipes or want your usual meals to taste warm and earthy with minimal effort, go and get some cumin right away. If you're using whole cumin seeds, just remember to roast them slightly before grinding and adding them to your cooking, for a better flavor.
7. Mustard seeds
Though mustard is popular as a condiment in the U.S., many people never stock up on the actual ingredient it's made with, which is mustard seeds. If you're an enthusiastic beginner chef who's willing to make fresh mustard at home, this spice needs to be in your pantry. It's useful for more than just making the condiment though — you'll be flabbergasted to know just how versatile mustard seeds are and how they can add a pop of a spicy and pleasantly bitter flavor to anything you plan on making.
Additionally, mustard seeds come in three varieties, namely yellow (used to make the condiment), brown, and black. As the color of the seed gets darker, the flavor becomes spicier and more potent. Using these seeds is pretty easy as you just need to temper them in some hot oil for a few seconds, and then you can add them to sauces and salad dressings. Or you can pickle your mustard seeds and add those to vinaigrettes for a deliciously acidic yet spicy flavor.
8. Cayenne pepper
If paprika doesn't do it for you in terms of heat and you're looking to use a spice that'll bring some real heat with it, then cayenne pepper needs to be in your pantry. To give you a clear idea of how hot this spice can be, let's compare it with good old paprika. On the Scoville heat scale that's used to measure how potent peppers are, hot paprika comes to about 500 to 1000 Scoville units whereas cayenne pepper is somewhere between 30,000 and 50,000 Scoville units. This means you need to be very careful with this spice and not use it as generously as you would use paprika.
A pinch of cayenne pepper is enough to add the right amount of heat to any recipe, be it burgers, pasta, noodles, or even a meatloaf. If you'd still like that crimson color in your food, go ahead and use cayenne pepper together with paprika.
9. Ginger
As a beginner chef, you probably already know how amazing ginger can be in both sweet and savory dishes. This spice has a pungent aroma, but in a good way. Paired with the right warm and hot flavor notes, it can instantly brighten up any food like stir-fries, curries, and even cookies. I'd recommend using fresh ginger, because its flavor is unmatched, but it's also worth stocking up on dried ginger powder so you can use it if you're in a pinch.
Aside from food, you can also add fresh ginger (or powdered if that's what you have) in beverages like tea, smoothies, and citrus-based drinks for a vibrant punch. Another good reason why you should also stock up on ginger is for its numerous health benefits, like helping with nausea and bloating. This spice is a complete win-win.
10. Garlic
Who doesn't like garlic? It's spicy, piquant, and when fried in butter or oil, the aroma it releases is simply irresistible. It's also easy to use, which is a definite plus for amateurs. You probably already have a stock of fresh garlic in your kitchen, as it's a crucial ingredient in plenty of recipes. But if you don't, now's the right time to go and get heaps of it. Fresh garlic is definitely better than garlic powder but it's understandable that for certain recipes like meatballs and burger patties, the powdered version is convenient.
Do remember that garlic powder can sometimes have a much stronger flavor than its fresh counterpart, so it's best not to go overboard with it. Also, when it comes to recipes where it isn't necessary to use the powdered version, like pasta and rice dishes, my suggestion is to always stick to fresh garlic.
11. Cardamom
I've seen many beginner chefs not stocking up cardamom because they assume it can only be added to desserts, but I'm here to tell you that a sprinkle of this spice can also jazz up your everyday meals, and beverages like tea and coffee. Cardamom-infused coffee is a popular thing in the Middle East!
This spice is available in two variations, green cardamom and black cardamom, and it's worth having both in your pantry as each of them has a distinct flavor profile. The green variety is sweet, while the black kind is more earthy. Additionally, both whole and ground cardamom are useful in their own way. Whole cardamom is great for curries and rice dishes and the ground version is ideal for desserts and baked goods. Cardamom also helps balance the richness in recipes that use a lot of dairy, so you should consider making it a staple in your spice rack.
12. Dry mango powder
Many newbie chefs may not be too familiar with dry mango powder, as it's almost exclusively used in South Asian cuisine. Honestly, though, this spice is a game-changer that should be in your pantry. Dry mango powder has a sharp, sour flavor that's unlike any other spice, and a pinch of it can instantly add a zesty twist to any sort of dish, regardless of the cuisine.
This spice is especially useful when you're all out of lemons. While it doesn't taste exactly like lemons, since they have a citrusy kick as well, the spice can add similar sour notes. Dry mango powder will also add a subtle sweetness which will help balance its tart flavor. I'd especially recommend adding this spice to recipes that use ground meat, like burgers and meatballs, as it will add a lovely tangy twist without making the meat too sticky. Just remember that with this spice, a little goes a long way.
13. Cloves
Cloves have a strong but pleasant sharp flavor that works nicely in savory dishes and desserts. They're packed with a bit of heat, some bitterness, and also a mild sweetness. Cloves give have an astringent flavor that works especially well when paired with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. You can use this spice very effectively in brines, spice rubs, and desserts.
Since whole cloves have a complex flavor it's best to stock up on clove powder and use it sparingly, especially if you haven't worked with the spice before. Whole cloves are easiest to use in rice dishes and curries, where they work well — however, I recommend being careful when cooking with whole cloves, as it's very easy to go overboard and end up with a dish where they overpower all the other flavors. While the spice may seem complicated to work with, it's still worth stocking up on as it will give you the chance to go outside your comfort zone as an amateur chef.
14. Coriander
Although you may already have some fresh coriander (also known as cilantro) at home, it's also a good idea to keep powdered coriander in your spice rack. The powdered form can especially be a savior when you're out of fresh coriander. If you're into Tex-Mex cuisine, powdered coriander can be useful when you're making chili, tacos, and burritos, too.
Coriander gives food a warm and citrusy flavor punch, and I'd recommend adding it to marinades, salad dressings, and spice rubs. If you're ambitious and want your spices to be as fresh as possible, you can also get some whole coriander seeds, roast them, and then grind them into a fine powder. The best part about this spice is that the flavor isn't too complicated which makes working with it an easy task. Just keep in mind that powdered coriander is highly concentrated compared to its fresh counterpart, so it's ideal to start with a small amount and add more if needed.
15. Fennel
Luckily, fresh fennel is often used in American kitchens for its anise-like flavor, but similar to coriander, if you're ever in a pinch and need a quick substitute, powdered fennel can be a godsend. This spice is versatile and works especially well in soups, stews, curries, meat rubs, and marinades.
You can also sprinkle powdered fennel into certain dessert recipes to add an unexpected pop of flavor similar to licorice or aniseed. It's especially good at complementing ingredients like apples, pears, oranges, figs, and dates. Fennel also pairs beautifully with cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and cloves, making it a great fit for spiced cakes. To make the most of powdered fennel I'd also recommend making your own DIY spice blends like Chinese five spice, garam masala, or za'atar to explore how it's used in global cuisines.
16. Sumac
Sumac is a spice made from a type of berry, and it's particularly used in Middle Eastern cuisine for its uniquely astringent and citrus-like flavor. If you find recipes like fattoush, manakeesh, and tabbouleh fascinating, you should definitely make room for sumac in your pantry. However, its use certainly doesn't have to be limited to just that one cuisine. A sprinkle of sumac in your everyday food will surely brighten it up and make you wonder why you didn't use this spice before.
Sumac doesn't need to be cooked or tempered like many other spices, so using it is pretty simple. This spice can enhance the natural flavor of food which makes it work especially well for poultry and red meat. Surprisingly enough, it can enhance desserts as well, especially those that are excessively sweet and need something bright to balance flavor. A pinch of sumac in your buttercream frosting, or the sugary glaze used to top cinnamon rolls, will transform the final flavor. Plus, the taste of sumac is vibrant but not overpowering, which is a definite plus for beginners.
17. Curry powder
You should definitely stock up on curry powder, because it's reliable when you're out of other spices. This spice blend is made with a combination of turmeric, chili powder, cumin, and garam masala (itself another spice mix), which gives it a nuanced flavor. It can come in handy if you want to make a lavish Indian spread or are just looking for a way to amp up your regular meals.
Curry powder is the perfect spice if you're really interested in fusion recipes. You can add curry powder to pastas, burgers, relishes, deviled eggs, chilis, and a lot more to create fantastic Indian-American fusion dishes. The spice can also work in salads and can especially give tuna salad an amazing burst of flavor. The curry powder available in Western countries is usually mild, though some varieties may be a bit hotter than others, so it's ideal to check the label and pick what suits your palate the best. Regardless of which one you buy, it's an easy spice to work with. Even so, I recommend starting with a small amount and adding more to build up the flavor, if you aren't too familiar with how this spice tastes.