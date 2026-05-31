10 Ways You've Been Using Your Dutch Oven Wrong

You'd probably be on the same page as us when we say that there's nothing quite like a good old Dutch oven. It's one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you could ever own (even though many people barely use it to its full potential), and, if we're being real, it also looks pretty fancy and aesthetic. Though the history of this equipment is a bit murky, as there's some debate about the exact origin of the Dutch oven and how it got its name, one thing has remained the same since the beginning — it's a staple for many home cooks for all the right reasons.

It's also easy and straightforward to use a Dutch oven ... or so most people believe. Sure, there's no rocket science involved in the process, but it's also true that if you treat your Dutch oven the same way as the other pots and pans in your kitchen, you'll end up damaging it. And honestly, no one would want that, because good-quality Dutch ovens are surely expensive — including the affordable variant at Costco that's stealing the spotlight. Having said that, even if you have so far been using this equipment the same way as run-of-the-mill pots and pans, there's no need to panic. You can easily turn that around by reading this story, as it will help you learn all the ways you've been using your Dutch oven wrong and what you should do instead.