The Dutch Oven Is Your Best Friend When It Comes To Easy Bread Baking

Scroll through any wedding registry, and you're bound to find a request for a Dutch oven (or a French oven), and for good reason. They're incredibly versatile tools that can handle soups, stews, and even fried chicken. They're so beloved that many cooks and chefs don't even bother to store them in a cabinet or drawer; they just leave them right out on the stovetop because they can be used for almost anything, including baking bread.

Probably the hardest part of making homemade bread is getting the heat and moisture right in the oven so that the crumb of the loaf is spongy and light while the crust is crispy. If the oven is too hot, the crust of the bread will dry out and caramelize too soon, which will keep the bread from fully rising. When you bake in a Dutch oven, the lid traps all the moisture, which will keep the crust from drying out while the bread is expanding. Most recipes recommend leaving the lid on for around 20 minutes at the beginning of the bake so that the bread can expand to its full size. Later, after the lid is removed, the crust will dry out and get brown and crunchy.