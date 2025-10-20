Watch Out, Le Creuset: Costco's Affordable Dutch Oven Is Stealing The Spotlight

Le Creuset is a legendary name in Dutch ovens — it even won our ranking of the 10 best Dutch ovens on the market. But these gorgeous kitchen workhorses are just as renowned for their quality as they are for their price tags, which can be more than $800. Luckily, the Le Creuset look is often imitated by far less expensive brands, and one popular option just arrived at Costco.

The Tramontina Dutch oven two-pack comes with 3.5-quart and 5.5-quart ovens in either red, white, or light teal tones that evoke the signature colors of Le Creuset. Both ovens are safe to use up to temperatures of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which should be plenty hot for common cooking applications.

As you might expect from a Costco product, the main draw of these Tramontina Dutch ovens is their affordability. The pair costs only $69.99, whereas just one comparable 5.5-quart Le Creuset oven is over $400. But as good as this deal is, customers frequently report one issue with this product.