The Origin Of The Dutch Oven And How It Got Its Name

If you're not sure what a Dutch oven is, you've probably seen one before. They're heavy, versatile cast-iron pots that are perfectly designed to cook anything from briskets to stews to bread. But the name can seem like a bit of a mystery, even if you ignore the fact that the Dutch oven is not actually an oven. You also might be wondering if they were actually invented in the Netherlands.

The short answer is "kind of, but not exactly." In fact, the Dutch oven as we know it was developed by a British industrialist named Abraham Darby in the early 1700s. He got the inspiration while on a trip to Holland, where he observed local Dutch artisans using sand-casting (a form of metal casting involving sand molds) to create cookware. Darby returned home and eventually developed his own cast-iron technique for creating cheap, sturdy pots using the Dutch methods he observed.

It's thought that he might've named his creation the "Dutch oven" because of this although some historians disagree and believe that specific name came from Dutch merchants who'd sell the pots. In the Netherlands, these kinds of pots are called braadpans anyway.