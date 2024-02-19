No, You Absolutely Should Not Microwave Your Dutch Oven

Microwave ovens work by sending electromagnetic radiation through your food. These waves are created at a specific frequency that will vibrate water molecules, which in turn heats the moisture found in your plate of (now steaming) leftovers. When metals reflect electromagnetic waves, the reflection "can produce a concentrated electric field at corners or an edge of a metallic object," according to Ross. As a result, sparks will begin flying from the metal surface.

This process is called arcing and is potentially quite damaging to your microwave. According to microwave manufacturer GE, arcing can cause severe damage to your appliance, even to the point of creating a hole in the interior wall. Any tears in the wall will lead to additional arcing in the future. In the case of Dutch ovens, the likelihood of arcing is low. Sparks and flames typically only occur when the metal sports a sharp, well-defined edge, so smoother pieces of metal are unlikely to create sparks. While the odds are low that your Dutch oven will cause arcing, it's best to be safe when dealing with the potential of fire in the kitchen.

Aside from safety, there's another huge reason why it never makes sense to put your Dutch oven in the microwave. Because metals reflect electromagnetic waves, the exterior walls of the Dutch oven will prevent the waves from reaching its interior. That means your food will never actually heat up!