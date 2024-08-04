The Dutch Oven Temperature Mistake To Avoid At All Costs

The Dutch oven is a centuries-old invention that is beloved and even coveted in many a household. Made of cast iron and often coated with enamel, these heavy pots with tight fitting lids help pros and beginners in the kitchen make some of the juiciest and most succulent dishes. However, if you are subjecting this cookware to excessively high temperatures when you fire up your stovetop burners, you may be setting yourself up for culinary failure with your ingredients burning and sticking to the pot.

The weight of a Dutch oven is one of its hallmarks, allowing it to maintain a consistent temperature and giving some of your favorite dishes, like Sunday pot roast, an even cook. But not all cast iron cookware can withstand the same temperature. Seasoned cast iron can withstand heat that reaches up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit; however, if it is enameled cast iron, that maximum temperature takes a dip down to 400-450 degrees Fahrenheit. But regardless of max temperatures, Dutch ovens are not about a fast cook at a high temperature; this pot is all about slow-and-low cooking.