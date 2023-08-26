Cornstarch Is The Key Ingredient For Fluffy And Soft Baked Goods

Achieving bakery-soft cookies or other sweets at home can be a struggle; even with the ingredient ratios all correct, you can still end up with a dry, flat cookie due to a number of different variables. However, some recipes for foolproof super-soft cookies contain a special extra ingredient that helps the finished product rise to a perfectly soft and chewy result: cornstarch.

Putting a little cornstarch in your baked goods can help the finished product achieve the soft, silky texture of your baking dreams, and that's backed by science. Bob's Red Mill, a company that sells a medley of different varieties of grains and flour, wrote on its blog that mixing cornstarch with flour can soften up the flour's "rigid proteins," leaving you with a dessert that's much more tender. That's part of why DIY cake flour recipes call for a touch of cornstarch; the cornstarch will stop as much gluten from forming and will result in a moist and soft cake.