Cornstarch Is Your Secret For Fried Rice With Just The Right Texture

There are copious ways cornstarch is used in cooking, from locking moisture into meat to thickening sauces, but this little hack serves a purpose beyond those traditional roles. Author and chef J. Kenji López-Alt suggests adding cornstarch into the fiery wok of fried rice ingredients — apparently, a dash of cornstarch can keep your rice from clumping (per YouTube).

Now that you know the end goal, let's take a step back. For the best fried rice at home, you want to start with leftovers. Really. It's widely accepted that day-old rice works best in the wok. Whether you've made your own rice or you're looking to jazz up yesterday's abandoned white rice side dish from your local haunt, López-Alt recommends spreading it out on a tray before refrigerating. This allows the grains to release moisture and dry out.

However, if they don't crumble apart after the next day, López-Alt suggests giving your rice grains a dusting of cornstarch. Then use your fingers to 'fluff' them, mixing the cornstarch into the rice as you go. The idea is that as the cornstarch coats the rice it encourages them to separate, which is essential for achieving the desired texture for your finished dish. Clumpy or sticky rice, in contrast, won't perform the same since the wok won't have access to all surfaces on each grain. So, if your rice is too sticky, employ the cornstarch before putting it on the heat.