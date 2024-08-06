Seriously, Stop Tempering Your Eggs The Wrong Way

Whenever a recipe calls for tempered eggs, it's important for you to first bring the eggs down to room temperature, as this will minimize your risk of scrambling the eggs and make the tempering process quicker. If you're reading this a little too late, you may need a quick method to get eggs to room temperature.

Once your eggs are at room temperature, you also want to lightly whisk the eggs in a bowl before adding any hot liquids. The trick here is not to over-whisk them. Once you see a little foam on your egg mixture, your eggs are ready. They might curdle later if you whisk them too much at this stage.

When it comes time to add the hot liquid to your eggs, add small (no more than ½ cup) amounts of liquid to your eggs while simultaneously whisking. If your egg mixture is still not warm, you can go ahead and add another ½ cup to your mixture. Don't be tempted to add more liquid at one time because, you guessed it, you'll end up with scrambled eggs.

Having the correct kitchen utensils — in this case, a whisk — is vital for perfectly tempered eggs. Vigorous whisking is necessary in this process, and without a whisk, achieving the smooth texture you're after will be difficult. A fork can substitute if you don't have a whisk (or regretfully lent yours out).