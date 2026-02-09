Costco Customers Say This Bakery Item Is One Of Its Worst

The newest version of the blueberry muffins has come under fire from some Costco fans. As with any fandom, opinions run strong! On Reddit, a Costco shopper posted an image of a Blueberry-less Blueberry muffin, and it set off a storm of complaints. While the lack of blueberries in the original poster's muffin was a fluke, people had other complaints. "I quit buying them when they cheapened the recipe and raised the price," wrote one Redditor. Many fans have been against the new version of the baked goods since the change happened in 2025.

The complaints vary. One complaint is that they get moldy faster now. On another Reddit thread, people complain that the price has gone up while the size of the muffins and the amount in each package has gone down. One Redditor went so far as to write, "I'm not renewing my Costco membership over this. The larger muffins have been a flagship product in Costco for years." On another Reddit thread dedicated to these new muffins, a user wrote that they preferred the smaller sizes. People responded with tips on wrapping and freezing the old muffins. One particularly agitated Redditor wrote, "Congrats, your inability to store and cut food has now increased our muffins price by over 60%."