3 Foods To Avoid From Costco's Meat Department

Costco is a go-to grocery store for millions of Americans nationwide, and while there are plenty of good deals on good food, not everything always matches up to the store's positive reputation. This is even true in the store's meat departments. Even though meat prices are generally high, many say these three types of meat aren't even worth Costco's generally good prices: Raw chicken breasts, steaks, and farmed Atlantic salmon.

Many of the most common complaints revolve around meat quality. As important as food texture is when eating, too often do some of these foods taste dry and tough, an especially disappointing realization when you bought bad meat in bulk. And although Costco's generous return process is a breeze, it's better if the food you bought is good in the first place.

The cause of any of these issues can be varied, and it may not always be Costco's fault. A business of this size doesn't get its meat from one location; suppliers vary by region, and they might each have their own issues at any time. Other times, faulty packaging is a particular headache. But regardless of where blame might land, you may want to buy these foods elsewhere.