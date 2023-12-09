The Rise (And Apparent Fall) Of The Costco Food Court Chicken Bake

While members adore the warehouse retail store for its many great bulk products, Costco's food court also has plenty of fans. In between its wildly popular pizza and affordably priced hot dogs sits the chicken bake, which consists of cheese, bacon, chicken, and Caesar dressing all conveniently placed within a cheese-topped dough sheath. Along with other food court items, many shoppers enjoy a hearty chicken bake after a long day traversing the aisles. A fan-favorite for decades, the crisp-yet-tender poultry pocket "is essentially a Costco exclusive," according to Slate. In the mid-aughts, some customers felt that the chicken bake was "an essential part of the Costco experience." However, it seems that something may be amiss, as newer fans of the bulk retailer on Reddit have some harsh words about the dish.

In a thread regarding the least appealing food court offerings at the chain, some Redditors were quick to decry the chicken bake (Costco's roast beef sandwich, meanwhile, received the most vitriol). According to one person, "Just had a bake and it was not very good," while another stated, "The quality of the chicken bake definitely changed. It's definitely drier." So, what happened to take a once heralded menu item and turn it into something that makes a worst-of Costco food court list? The answer appears to be in how the dish is prepared.