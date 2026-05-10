10 Best-Value Prepared Meals At Costco, According To Customers

There are some unbelievable food bargains at Costco. Part of what has made the chain so wildly successful is its unwavering value proposition: building customer loyalty through high-quality products offered at prices that are unmatched at other grocery chains. And some of Costco's best values come from the prepared meals section of the store, not only because of the impressive prices, but for the quality and value. Part of what makes the pre-made meals appealing is the lack of prep and cleanup, which is exceedingly useful for families or single people who don't have time to cook everyday.

For some members, these pre-made meals help save them money by acting as a cheaper alternative to restaurant take-out. Many customers find these prepared meals are just as good, if not better, than their own homemade versions, without the time and hassle of purchasing individual ingredients and whipping it up themselves. From meal kits that can be assembled in minutes to one-pan dishes that simply need to be popped in the oven, these are the best value prepared meals from Costco, according to shoppers online. The prices listed in this article may vary slightly based on location.