10 Popular Chain Restaurants That Bake Their Bread Fresh

Artisan bakeries and small-scale restaurants are known for baking fresh bread from scratch every day, and that's exactly why you get that irresistible aroma whenever you walk past them. Chain restaurants, on the other hand, unfortunately have a bad reputation because most folks believe they all serve reheated frozen foods, including bread. In reality, however, this belief is half-baked (pun intended)!

Sure, some chains probably do use frozen bread loaves or buns and heat them right before serving. But just like many steakhouse chains that proudly serve never-frozen beef and fast food chains that never use frozen meat, quite a few popular chain restaurants also stay away from the frozen stuff and bake their bread fresh every single day, some even multiple times a day. And if you've been on the lookout for such chain restaurants, this list is for you.

However, before we get into details, you should know that some of the restaurants mentioned in this story use frozen, pre-shaped dough that's usually made off-site for their bread (so it doesn't come as a surprise later). This isn't a bad thing, though, because using frozen dough helps keep the quality consistent across all locations of these restaurants. Irrespective of the dough being frozen, one thing's for sure — the bread you'll get at these chains will still be freshly baked and taste just as good as the bread from chains that make their dough from scratch.