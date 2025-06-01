14 Jersey Mike's Ordering Mistakes You Don't Want To Make

We all love Jersey Mike's, right? In recent years, this plucky chain has become the go-to spot for sandwiches for millions of people across the United States, arguably overtaking Subway as the most prominent sub chain out there. Honestly, we get it. Jersey Mike's subs are known for their ample sizes and generous fillings, and its topping selection (as well as its famous Mike's Way option) allows it to stand out from the rest. Throw in its giant sizes and ability to order sandwiches that can feed a family, and it's on to a winning formula.

However, like a lot of other sub chains, Jersey Mike's can get pretty confusing. With all that choice and all of those questions about what you want in your sub, and the sense that the folks behind you are tapping their feet waiting for their turn, it's easy to slip up. That's all before you consider the plethora of alternative ways to order Jersey Mike's subs, like through its app or online, which could make your life so much easier. Needless to say that a lot of people make a lot of mistakes when ordering from this fast food joint — but don't worry, y'all. We've got you covered, and we're gonna take you through the biggest mistakes that people make at Jersey Mike's, so that you never do the same again.