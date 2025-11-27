Don't Make This Mistake When Dining At Red Lobster

Red Lobster is best known for its yummy shrimp boils and colossal signature feasts but some argue that it's actually the accompanying Cheddar Bay Biscuits that consistently keep diners coming back for more. These deliciously moreish, flaky nuggets of savory goodness are incredible when spread with a pat of butter but they also make the perfect vehicles for sopping up sauce. One mistake you might be making when dining at Red Lobster, then, is failing to order more as you savor your meal. Because yes, these babies are unlimited, so once your initial basket is empty, just holler for another batch.

There are certain dining rules everyone should know before visiting Red Lobster, such as making the most of the chain's daily deals and sampling its happy hour menu. However, ordering extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits is the golden rule that should never be broken. When Red Lobster first debuted them, back in 1992, they were served on trays to guests in the lobby while they waited to be seated. The biscuits proved so popular that these cheesy drop scones were eventually taken directly to the table so diners could enjoy them with their meal. Nowadays, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a mainstay on the menu.