Don't Make This Mistake When Dining At Red Lobster
Red Lobster is best known for its yummy shrimp boils and colossal signature feasts but some argue that it's actually the accompanying Cheddar Bay Biscuits that consistently keep diners coming back for more. These deliciously moreish, flaky nuggets of savory goodness are incredible when spread with a pat of butter but they also make the perfect vehicles for sopping up sauce. One mistake you might be making when dining at Red Lobster, then, is failing to order more as you savor your meal. Because yes, these babies are unlimited, so once your initial basket is empty, just holler for another batch.
There are certain dining rules everyone should know before visiting Red Lobster, such as making the most of the chain's daily deals and sampling its happy hour menu. However, ordering extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits is the golden rule that should never be broken. When Red Lobster first debuted them, back in 1992, they were served on trays to guests in the lobby while they waited to be seated. The biscuits proved so popular that these cheesy drop scones were eventually taken directly to the table so diners could enjoy them with their meal. Nowadays, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a mainstay on the menu.
Cheddar Bay Biscuits have always been unlimited for dine-in guests
Light, fluffy, and totally delicious, Cheddar Bay Biscuits have always been unlimited when dining in at Red Lobster, but a rumor spread like wildfire that the restaurant chain might be imposing restrictions, and plenty of people simply took it as fact. The confusion seemingly arose from a change made to the wording on the eatery's website, which stated that each delivery or pick-up order would include two biscuits per entrée. In a statement made to Food & Wine, Red Lobster cleared up the issue once and for all, clarifying, "Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited for our dine-in guests." Two Cheddar Bay Biscuits come with each entrée ordered online but you can pay for more.
Why not purchase a box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix and make a batch at home whenever the mood strikes? Simply add cheese, water, and butter to the pre-measured dry ingredients to make a dough that produces 10 biscuits. The beauty of preparing your own stash of these heavenly morsels is that you can apply a liberal coating of aromatic garlic butter to the surface while they're still hot and enjoy them at their best. Or, take your Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit box and make a pizza with it. Just prepare the dough according to the instructions, roll it out, and then bake for 10 minutes before adding your toppings.