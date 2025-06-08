9 Fast Food Chains That Never Use Frozen Meat

It feels like a chain named after its earnest, family-oriented roots should be against frozen meat on principle. Well, sometimes the world makes sense. Five Guys does use fresh beef to make its tasty, filling burgers. There's a trade-off, though: no matter which of the guys is working the grill, your burger is getting cooked all the way to well done.

While well done beef might be something of a bogeyman to the most enthusiastic carnivores, there are a few benefits to this policy. For one, when you order a burger at Five Guys, you know exactly what you're getting, no matter the location of your Five Guys. For another, cooking the burger to well done is a way to ensure that any potentially harmful bacteria in that fresh beef is good and gone before the burger reaches your plate. Is well done the only safe temperature for a burger made from fresh meat? No, but cooking to well done sure does cut down the error rate when you're making thousands of burgers per day.

Hey, speaking of freshness: all those potato bags stacked around the store aren't just for decoration. The chain cuts its fries in-house. So in addition to a fresh burger, you're getting fresh-cut fries, too.