The 8 Best Costco Deals For Memorial Day 2026

Technically, summer doesn't start until June 21. Try telling that to the millions of people who will usher in the barbecuing season over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The weather will (hopefully) be warm enough to meet with friends at the park or gather a group in the backyard. Costco gets it, and the deals offered by the warehouse store reflect the social nature of the summer to come. Just make sure you stock up before Monday, May 25, 2026, as Costco is typically closed on Memorial Day!

From charcoal to burgers to cook over that charcoal, sauces to flavor those burgers, and snacks to keep the hunger at bay while you barbecue, Costco has deals right now on most of what you need to have a memorable Memorial Day weekend. While you're going up and down the aisles, keep your eyes open for these 15 foods Costco sells to get any gathering going.

Remember, these deals are based on availability, and prices vary by region. These deals are for a limited time, so if anything catches your eye, pick them up sooner rather than later!