The 8 Best Costco Deals For Memorial Day 2026
Technically, summer doesn't start until June 21. Try telling that to the millions of people who will usher in the barbecuing season over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The weather will (hopefully) be warm enough to meet with friends at the park or gather a group in the backyard. Costco gets it, and the deals offered by the warehouse store reflect the social nature of the summer to come. Just make sure you stock up before Monday, May 25, 2026, as Costco is typically closed on Memorial Day!
From charcoal to burgers to cook over that charcoal, sauces to flavor those burgers, and snacks to keep the hunger at bay while you barbecue, Costco has deals right now on most of what you need to have a memorable Memorial Day weekend. While you're going up and down the aisles, keep your eyes open for these 15 foods Costco sells to get any gathering going.
Remember, these deals are based on availability, and prices vary by region. These deals are for a limited time, so if anything catches your eye, pick them up sooner rather than later!
Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar
This box of eight Amylu Organic Chicken Burgers features caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, red peppers, rosemary, and garlic mixed in. (In case you're wondering what the difference is between a chicken sandwich and a chicken burger, the burgers are made with ground chicken). The 8-pack of Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with caramelized onion and aged white cheddar is normally $14.99, but is $4 off until June 7.
Kingsford Competition All Natural Briquets
Get your barbecue burning with a bag of Kingsford charcoal. Costco is selling these natural wood char briquets in bags of two, so depending on what you are cooking and how you lay out your charcoal, this could last you a while. Typically, 18 pounds of Kingsford Competition All Natural Briquets costs $22.49, but it's $4.50 off until June 7.
Deebee's Organic Superfruit Freezie Pops Variety Pack
As a kid, there's nothing better than a freezer pop on a hot summer's day. Relive that experience in a more responsible way with a 40-pack of freezer pops made from 100% fruit juice and purée. A bag of Deebee's Organic Superfruit Freezie Pops normally costs $9.89, but is $3 off until June 7.
Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps
Give your friends something to snack on while you show off your barbecue prowess. Pretzel crisps are the perfect crispy, salty bite to go with a beer in the sun. A bag of Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps at Costco usually runs $8.79, but until June 7, it's $3.80 off.
Sabatino's Smoked Mozzarella with Artichokes and Garlic Chicken Sausage
There's nothing wrong with a classic hot dog. When you want something bursting with flavor, though, try these chicken sausages with smoked mozzarella, artichokes, and garlic. Each pack is $3.80 off until June 7; Costco usually sells Sabatino's Smoked Mozzarella with Artichokes and Garlic Chicken Sausage for $14.49.
Kirkland Signature Fresh Air-Chilled Chicken Party Wings
A party without chicken wings can hardly be called a party. Costco sells USDA Grade A chicken wings in packs of three for you to season and cook however you like. Kirkland Signature Fresh Air-Chilled Chicken Party Wings are usually $3.29 a pound, and are currently $5 off per package until May 18.
Kinder's Organic Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce
We'll get straight to the point: We think Kinder's is the best store-bought barbecue sauce for chicken. Seeing a two-pack go on sale at Costco is good news. Normally $9.49, Kinder's Organic Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce is currently $2.50 off until May 31.
Lesser Evil Himalayan Gold Popcorn
It's hard to stop eating good popcorn; luckily, Costco sells giant bags of the easily snackable treat. Popcorn should be simple, that's why this plant-based version has just organic non-GMO popcorn, organic coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, and organic butter-type flavor. A giant bag of Lesser Evil Himalayan Gold Popcorn usually costs $5.99, but Costco has it on sale for $1.50 off until June 7.