How Much Charcoal Do You Really Need For Your BBQ?

With summer in full swing, it's the perfect season to be outside grilling. Whether you're making steaks, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, or vegetables, the amount of charcoal you use can make or break your barbecue session. While it may seem like you should just fill the grill with as much charcoal as it takes to stay hot, there is a right amount of charcoal to use, depending on what you're cooking.

Different methods for grilling yield varying results depending on what's being cooked. For example, if you're filling the grill, you'll only need to use around 100 briquets of charcoal, which is about four pounds. This amount should be enough to fill an entire grill with all of the charcoal spread evenly across the bottom. This is ideal for cooking thinner cuts of meat more quickly because it'll heat your grill to around 450-550 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can also just use 50 charcoal briquets, or around two pounds, but it depends on how you lay out the coals and how long you're planning on grilling for. Oftentimes, when you use fewer coals, it'll cook the food less directly, but you'll also need to add half the original amount of coals every hour you want to keep cooking. This keeps the grill at a consistent temperature without burning through all your fuel too quickly.