What's The Difference Between A Chicken Burger And A Chicken Sandwich?

Chicken is one of the most versatile proteins in the culinary world. It tastes especially amazing when it's fried crispy and served on a bun — which explains why fried chicken sandwiches are prevalent on fast food chain menus, as well as in many full-service restaurants. But if it's served on a burger bun, doesn't that make it a chicken burger? The short answer is no. There's a distinct difference between your classic chicken sandwich and a chicken burger, even though both options are delicious. It's all about how the chicken is prepared.

For a chicken sandwich, the chicken is typically a breaded fillet. Although fried chicken sandwiches are most common, the fillet can be cooked in other ways besides deep-frying it, it could also be grilled or roasted. The kind of bread doesn't matter, for example, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich uses two slices of white bread. Chicken burgers, on the other hand, use ground meat that's formed into a patty, like a classic beef burger. Like their beefy counterparts, chicken burgers are often grilled, and placed on a burger bun with your favorite toppings.