Plan The Ultimate Party With These 15 Foods From Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hosting a home or backyard gathering is great fun, but let's face it, it can also be pretty tough on the wallet — and on your zen. Unless you shop wisely, that is. Costco is beloved by crafty party planners for two reasons. For one, the grocery chain offers budget-friendly deals to help you feed a crowd without going broke, with variety packs and large-format offers on popular party food like nuts, pretzels, and chips. Secondly, the discount store can also save you considerable time slogging on the prep, thanks to an excellent selection of pre-made party platters.

Even more good news, the selection of party items at Costco is super versatile. Whether you're planning a celebratory graduation event or a loud watch party, you're guaranteed to find just the right treats for your guests.

We're rounding up our ultimate party foods from Costco, ranging from appetizers and dips to pizza and burgers, as well as a couple of treats for that sweet tooth. Our decisions were driven by convenience and budget. All the food items on our list are easy to prepare and serve, and offer good value for money when feeding a crowd. After all, when the door closes on your last guest, it's the food that everyone will be talking about.