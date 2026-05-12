Plan The Ultimate Party With These 15 Foods From Costco
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Hosting a home or backyard gathering is great fun, but let's face it, it can also be pretty tough on the wallet — and on your zen. Unless you shop wisely, that is. Costco is beloved by crafty party planners for two reasons. For one, the grocery chain offers budget-friendly deals to help you feed a crowd without going broke, with variety packs and large-format offers on popular party food like nuts, pretzels, and chips. Secondly, the discount store can also save you considerable time slogging on the prep, thanks to an excellent selection of pre-made party platters.
Even more good news, the selection of party items at Costco is super versatile. Whether you're planning a celebratory graduation event or a loud watch party, you're guaranteed to find just the right treats for your guests.
We're rounding up our ultimate party foods from Costco, ranging from appetizers and dips to pizza and burgers, as well as a couple of treats for that sweet tooth. Our decisions were driven by convenience and budget. All the food items on our list are easy to prepare and serve, and offer good value for money when feeding a crowd. After all, when the door closes on your last guest, it's the food that everyone will be talking about.
Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Roller Tray
One of the staples at any party, a chicken roulade scores many points on the list of party food priorities. It's reasonably filling, enough to keep the serious hunger pangs at bay, and it's not heavy enough to stall the energy in the room. This Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Roller Tray delivers the protein hit without the carb crash. The filling is fancy enough to earn it a spot on your party spread, with cranberry cream cheese, Swiss cheese, and lavash flatbread to add some pizzazz to the (let's face it) potentially boring primary ingredient.
Each tray contains 12 servings, so you can easily adapt your order to the size of your party. Price varies by weight, but you can expect to pay around $7.93 per pound. It's a good value, given the quality ingredients, and you're guaranteed to impress more than if you trot out a regular tray of chicken sandwiches. "Perfect for a party platter," this Instagram user says about this food product, and we agree.
Dot's Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists
Can you really call it a party if pretzels don't make an appearance? Crunchy, moreish, and versatile, the humble pretzel is one of your key ingredients for the ultimate party spread. There's no prep involved, and all you need to do is make sure there are enough bowls strewn around your gathering. A decent selection of pretzel bites will keep hands and mouths busy as your guests get into the swing of things until the party officially kicks off.
Allow us to introduce you to Dot's Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists, presented in a variety pack of 32 portions and just the stress-free item to jazz up your party food selection. You'll get three flavors: Parmesan garlic, honey-mustard, and the classic flavor. Cheesy, sweet, and salty is exactly what the party doctor ordered, and this Costco value pack clearly understood the brief.
Customers' reactions are loud and clear. "No other Pretzels come close," one Redditor raves. Incidentally, if you're invited to a potluck, pretzels are also one of the best dishes you can bring to a party.
Hickory Farms Charcuterie Board
Costco's party platters are pretty legendary, mostly because you can feed a regiment of folks without lifting one finger in the kitchen. So why have we opted for this Hickory Farms Charcuterie Board Set instead of the store's classic cheese-and-meat party platter? The answer, as it so often is for us, is related to convenience and price.
Here's what you need to know about ordering Costco party platters: You can only do so in person, at your local store. Some stores may allow you to do it by phone, but you'll still need to pick up in person. If dropping in at your local Costco isn't on your to-do list when getting ready to host a party, this makes the perfect replacement. The charcuterie board offers all the fan favorites of a regular platter, with a mix of cheeses, meat, nuts, crackers, and mustard. You even get French truffles thrown in, and the $39.99 price tag is a very good value for money.
Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Pine Nut Hummus
Whoever said that party food had to be unhealthy? The Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Pine Nut Hummus is as guilt-free as it is delicious, and will pass the test of the most health-conscious of guests. The 34-ounce tub is perfect for a mid-sized gathering; just get two portions if you're expecting more than 15 guests. You can pair with crackers or hunks of bread, or even Costco's Stonefire Authentic Flatbreads Naan Dippers for a more sophisticated touch.
Granted, hummus is one of those dishes that you can just as easily make yourself, and you'll find plenty of armchair critics who'll detail exactly why homemade is always better. If you're feeling sheepish about presenting your guests with a ready-made dip, there are several easy ways to upgrade your store-bought hummus. Something as simple as adding extra tahini or scattering your favorite chopped herbs will do the trick. That said, we wouldn't worry too much about it. The Kirkland Signature hummus is a huge hit with customers. "It's the best store-bought I've ever had," raves a Redditor.
El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos
Ready-made taquitos that you don't need to make, or even roll up, yourself? Sign us up. El Monterey dubs itself as America's favorite frozen Mexican food, priding itself on producing satisfying, authentic fare for crowds of all sizes. This particular box of El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos, which you'll find at Costco, comes with 30 servings. In short, it's certainly ideal for a party. The chicken and cheese flavor is a crowd-pleaser.
How do they measure up compared to the best frozen taquitos American grocery stores have to offer? Extremely well, according to the 77% of Amazon customers who gave it 5 stars. This reviewer puts it succinctly: "Great item, can be cooked in oven, fried, or microwave. Good to have on hand for surprise company or visitors." In case you're not sure what you'll be getting here, taquitos are smaller versions of the flautas typically served at Mexican restaurants, intended to serve as snacks rather than full meals.
Frito Lay Classic Mix
No party is complete without chips, and this Frito Lay Classic Mix variety box brings you 54 bags of them. We love this because it combines all the classics that will have all your guests reaching for another, and another, and ... Here's what you get: 12 packs each of Cheetos and Nacho Cheese Doritos; four packs each of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream and Lay's Barbecue chips; seven packs each of Fritos corn chips and Cool Ranch Doritos; and eight packs of Lay's Classic chips for the puritans among your guests.
This selection will add just the right crunch to your party. Perhaps best of all, it will only set you back $23.49 to put a smile on everyone's face.
Wholly Guacamole, Organic, Mild
How about some guac to dip those chips in? The Wholly Guacamole at Costco is organic and this mild version suits even the more delicate taste buds. It comes in three peel-and-serve bowls that you can simply drop strategically around the party area, so full marks for convenience. This is another excellent choice if you want to score points with your more health-conscious guests, and it's also kosher and vegan.
Customers love the taste because the flavor is the real deal, so they're going to be a hit with any partygoer. One Amazon reviewer has the best party tip: "Love buying these for our charcuterie boards. Perfect dip for crackers or vegetables." Keep in mind that avocado dip tends to be quite thick, so it's always good to include some sturdy options like carrots along with the chips. Add some broccoli florets or toasted baguette slices for contrast and more crunch.
Coca-Cola Mini Variety Pack
You know what your guests are going to need while enjoying all this luscious party food? Something refreshing to wash it down with, that's what. The Coca-Cola Mini Variety Pack is your party go-to, with all the classic sodas beloved by all.
We've got 30 cans of cherry Coca-Cola, orange Fanta, and lemon-lime Sprite, but that's not even the best part. They come in cute, mini cans that you can hand out to your guests. You know what this means, right? Less mess and more time for you to enjoy your own party, as you don't need to go round cleaning up half-empty glasses or half-drunk large cans. As one Amazon reviewer puts it, they no longer have to worry about guests opening a container of soda that they don't intend to finish: With the small cans, "They drink it and toss it. Without waste." These mini cans also fit perfectly in a beverage refrigerator, so if you have one of those, your guests can just help themselves.
Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties, 1/3 lb Patty, 18-count
Many would argue that burgers are the essential party food, especially when hosting in the warmer months. With so many backyard gatherings and barbecues already planned, firing up the grill is one of the easiest ways to make sure no one goes hungry — but prepping the food can eat into your hosting time. Costco has the perfect solution: a pack of 18 Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties providing flavor, convenience, and value for money. The best part? You cook them straight from frozen. Serving them is equally stress-free: All you need to do is set up a do-it-yourself station with buns and condiments so everyone can do their thing.
How well are they likely to go down at a party? This Redditor's verdict gives you all the information necessary: "Used them at every single party. Everyone likes them." Another customer says that they were by far guests' favorite out of three burger varieties he served at a party.
Chicken Wings Party Platter
Here's another must-have item for any party worthy of the name: chicken wings. Now, let's be real: the likelihood of anyone having the time and inclination to make these at home is very slim. Sure, you can opt for frozen, store-bought chicken wings instead. The problem with these is that there's still an element of prep involved, and they're rarely as lip-smacking as we'd hope. Costco does have an 8-pound tray of fresh prepared wings that you can pick up from the deli and bake at home, but this doesn't remove the issue for those who don't want to use their hosting time waiting for the air fryer to do its thing.
The solution? Costco's Chicken Wing Party Platter is a tray of piping-hot, garlicky chicken wings, ready to serve, at approximately $7 per pound. It's difficult to find a more affordable or convenient option than this. Granted, as previously mentioned, you'll need to order in person. A bit of a bummer, but in this case, we'd say that it's worth the trek.
La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread
You can never have too many dips at a party. Truer words were never tasted, and luckily, Costco subscribes to this with another fine specimen. La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread ticks so many boxes on the ultimate party food list. It's creamy, moreish, light, and will keep your guests happily sated until you bring out the heartier stuff. But don't just take our word for it. One TikTok user straight-up scored it a 10 on 10, and customers commenting on her review agree. "It's a crowd favorite for parties," one of them writes.
The secret to this dip's success is that it can be served warm for a more elevated taste. The instructions are simple and only require a microwave-safe bowl and two minutes of your time. If you really want to go that extra mile for special guests, add an extra layer of freshly grated Parmesan on top, as one Redditor suggests.
Shrimp Party Platter
The Shrimp Party Platter ranks at the very top of our list of best Costco party platters, and with good reason. A decent shrimp platter isn't exactly a cheap party food option, but with Costco's offering you get to feed between 20 and 24 guests for less than $40. You'll get a full platter of Kirkland Signature 31/40 tail-on shrimp. That's 3.5 pounds' worth of seafood; not bad innings if you're after elevating your party menu. You also get cocktail sauce and fresh lemon wedges for squeezing, so you literally need to do nothing except invite your guests to dig in.
To be fair, we're sure they won't need much convincing. Some people are understandably picky about shrimp, but judging by customers' reactions to this one, your guests will be in good hands. One Facebook user's seal of approval says it all: "... have always been very fresh cannot fault them."
Libanais Baklava Assortment
Picture this. It's a few hours into the party. Everyone's had their fill of pretzels, dips, and burgers, and you need to switch up the vibe fast before the collective mood takes a hit. Say hello to 100 square pieces of happiness with the Libanais Baklava Assortment, each piece a small, golden parcel of sweetness, all crisp pastry, honeyed layers, and crushed nuts. Making homemade baklava is notoriously time-consuming, but the Costco version rises to the occasion admirably. It's handmade without any food colorings or artificial flavors, is cholesterol- and GMO-free, and is suitable for a vegan and halal diet.
The box contains seven baklava flavors ranging from the classics like almond, walnut, and pistachio to the pretty Bukaj baklava varieties, which are shaped like a delicate flower, to add that touch of elegance to your party table. The box will set you back $39.99, but many say it's worth every penny.
Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager
If your Costco stocks beer, your party just needs a case of Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager. And it's not just because 12 cans cost approximately $15.69, which means you're paying barely over $1 per can. This beer needs to be on your ultimate party list because it just won bronze in its category at the 2026 edition of the World Beer Cup, competing against 156 other entries.
Entries are judged by an expert panel from all over the world and the event is described as the most prestigious of its kind. That said, the beer is a hit with customers as much as it is with professional critics, with shoppers saying it's very easy to drink and refreshing. The value for money is what keeps everyone coming back, with one Reddit user putting it bluntly: "I haven't found anything that comes close to the quality at that price."
Ferrara's Bakery Rainbow Cookies
There's only one way to end the party, and that's with cake. Now, Costco's cakes are known to be the bee's knees. You can customize them, even though Costco's ordering system is quite archaic. Luckily, there's a very easy workaround to all this: Ferrara's Bakery Rainbow Cookies. The advantages over a regular cake? For starters, you receive 1.5 pounds worth of cookies presented like ready-cut slices of cake. No cutting, no mess, no problems.
The other advantage is that you're getting all the flavor the iconic Italian brand is known for. The official website describes the cookies as three layers of multicolored cake held together with an apricot jam filling and marzipan, coated with chocolate. If that won't have your guests rushing for a second cookie, we don't know what will. The cherry on the cookie? This will set you back $34.99, and you can order it online to be delivered. Cakes ordered from Costco's bakery, on the other hand, start from $69.99 for a chocolate fudge cake and take an average of five days to arrive on pre-order.
Methodology
We conducted thorough research before choosing our list of ultimate party foods from Costco. We started by analyzing categories of party foods that guests expect to be served at any gathering, so we could ensure each category was represented in our final list. We've included snacks, grazing boards, hot appetizers, filling mains, and desserts. There are also healthy and vegan options.
Next, we focused on hosting practicalities. For each party food item, we considered portion size, ease of preparation, variety, and crowd appeal. We also thought about how useful each food type would be for different kinds of parties, including game-day gatherings, birthdays, backyard cookouts, casual hangouts, and larger family get-togethers. Finally, we made sure that each food item offers value for money. The majority of party foods have a very reasonable price tag, while those with a relatively higher price still offer a good deal as part of a value pack.