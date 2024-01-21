What Do Wegmans' Sushi Offerings Look Like?

When you're craving sushi without paying restaurant prices, you may want to stop at your local Wegmans. The grocery store chain offers pre-assembled sushi trays if you plan to serve a few people. Its King Salmon Family Pack includes eight king salmon nigiri, eight king salmon California rolls, and six Kiwi king salmon rolls. If you want to add some tuna to the mix, the raw Atlantic combo includes six salmon rolls and six tuna rolls alongside four nigiri selected by the chef.

But if you want to pick and choose your own variety, the store also sells an assortment of sushi rolls to allow you to select your options. If you're craving a little crunch, you may want to grab a tray of the shrimp tempura roll, which is shrimp tempura and lettuce topped with sauces and tempura crisps. If you don't like your shrimp fried, the shrimp California roll wraps up shrimp, cucumber, and avocado. Despite its name, the Philly crab roll doesn't contain real crab. Instead, the sushi wraps pollock, cream cheese, and avocado in sushi rice and seaweed.

The grocery store chain also offers several different raw fish sushi options. The Spicy King Salmon Roll tray wraps raw salmon and cucumber, then tops it off with sesame seeds and a "spicy sauce" made from mayonnaise, sriracha, and hot sesame oil. The Assorted Nigiri sushi tray includes nine pieces of sushi rice topped with a chef-selected assortment of raw salmon, tuna, eel, shrimp, yellowtail, or pollock.