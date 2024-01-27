The Main Difference Between Buffalo And Nashville Hot Chicken

Chicken and hot sauce seems like a match made in heaven; how did we even function before you could combine poultry with a spicy, tangy concoction that made your eyes water and your mouth leap for joy? And there isn't just one hot chicken style — America has two that reign supreme, and each has its adherents. Whether Nashville hot chicken or Buffalo chicken is superior is in the taste buds of the beholder, but it's important to understand the differences between them because they are definitely not the same.

Both involve cayenne pepper, but they differ significantly. Despite Nashville's hotter reputation, both can involve wildly varying heat levels; you can find Nashville hot chicken that all but the most sensitive palates can accept and Buffalo chicken that will turn your mouth into a firebreak. Those are pretty much where the similarities end because not only do the two involve wildly different taste profiles and wildly disparate origin stories, but they're not even used the same way; Buffalo sauce is more of a finishing sauce, while Nashville hot is often a marinade.