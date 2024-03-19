Caesar Dressing Is The Must-Try Secret Ingredient For Your Next Roast Chicken

A roast chicken dinner is a perfect meal to please everyone in the family. But even your tried and true roast chicken recipe can grow tiresome after a while, especially if you're laboring over preparing an entire marinade or seasoning mix weekly for a whole chicken dinner. If you're in a bind for time, there's still hope for a flavorful, fulfilling roast chicken. Just turn to a ready-made ingredient only previously reserved for your salad greens: a Caesar dressing.

You may have heard of or even tried marinating chicken in Italian dressing, but a Caesar dressing is creamier and heartier, meaning it'll hold up to the oven and give a desirable velvety coating to help make your roast chicken moist. And since Caesar dressing is so rich, you can even skip the marinating process to cut down prep time even more. Just cover the chicken in the dressing right before popping it in the oven. Your roast chicken will taste way better, and you'll thank your past self for choosing an unfussy, low-mess meal when it's time to clean up.