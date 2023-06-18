All You Need Is Doritos To Elevate Your Taco Salad
Are you looking to take your taco salad to the next level? All you need is one simple ingredient: Doritos. That's right, Taste of Home thinks those crunchy chips you grew up snacking on are the perfect addition to your next taco salad (and plenty of other "mom-approved dishes" like taco salad casserole).
The combination of the zesty taco seasonings and the bold flavors of Doritos is a match made in crunchy, delicious heaven. But we're not just talking about throwing some chips on top of your salad. Oh no, we're about to dive into the world of mixing and matching Doritos with various taco salad ingredients to create bold, exciting flavor combinations.
Think Spicy Nacho chips paired with juicy chicken or Cool Ranch chips mixed with tangy salsa. With dozens of different Doritos flavors to choose from, ranging from Tapatío and Sweet Spicy Chili to Salsa Verde, there exists an ideal flavor pairing that'll add texture and crunch that you didn't even know you were missing. (You can even make a salad right in the Doritos bag for a delightfully delicious fun riff on the Mexican Dorilocos.) Get ready to transform your taco night with the power of Doritos.
Build the taco salad base
Before we dive into incorporating America's favorite tortilla chip into the mix, let's first focus on building a solid foundation for our salad. The base of any taco salad should consist of fresh greens, a protein source, and a variety of colorful vegetables.
Start with a bed of crisp greens — like romaine lettuce or spinach — and layer on your protein of choice, like grilled chicken or seasoned ground beef. Next, add your favorite vegetables; think juicy tomatoes, crunchy bell peppers, and tender corn. Don't forget beans and avocado, which add texture and creaminess to the dish.
When building your taco salad, keeping flavor pairings in mind is important. Opt for ingredients that complement each other and create a cohesive flavor profile. For example, a citrusy dressing pairs perfectly with grilled chicken, while cumin and chili powder add warmth and depth to ground beef.
Once your salad base is complete, it's time to add the final (and most exciting) touch: Doritos. Crush up a handful and sprinkle them on top for a satisfying crunch and burst of flavor or mix them in as you toss the salad with the dressing and final toppings. Consider chilling your Doritos before serving them, as the chilly bite can boost their flavor. So, which flavor of Doritos should you add to your taco salad for maximum pairing potential?
Choose the best Dorito flavors
For a classic pairing, try the ever-popular Nacho Cheese Doritos. Its bold flavor gives any taco salad a cheesy kick. Are you feeling adventurous? Go for the spicier alternative with Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos. The heat from the seasoning adds a nice contrast to the cool and refreshing salad.
Salsa Verde Doritos are a great choice for those who prefer a milder flavor. These tangy chips have a hint of lime and are perfect for adding a refreshing twist to your taco salad. Additionally, Cool Ranch Doritos can impart a mellow ranch-like flavor to your taco salad, making it heavenly for those who love a zesty taste.
If you're a fan of Mexican street food, we suggest reinventing your taco salad into a Mexican Dorilocos. Simply cut open a bag of your favorite Doritos, pour your taco salad onto the remaining chips, and add your favorite toppings such as lettuce, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, and cotija cheese.
Javier Cabral, a Los Angeles-based food writer, told Eater that Dorilocos are popular, in part, because the recipe "combines the textures and flavors that people love. ... It keeps you entertained." So if you're looking for a fun way to elevate a taco salad, add Doritos. Or, rather, add your taco salad straight to the Doritos bag.