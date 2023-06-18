All You Need Is Doritos To Elevate Your Taco Salad

Are you looking to take your taco salad to the next level? All you need is one simple ingredient: Doritos. That's right, Taste of Home thinks those crunchy chips you grew up snacking on are the perfect addition to your next taco salad (and plenty of other "mom-approved dishes" like taco salad casserole).

The combination of the zesty taco seasonings and the bold flavors of Doritos is a match made in crunchy, delicious heaven. But we're not just talking about throwing some chips on top of your salad. Oh no, we're about to dive into the world of mixing and matching Doritos with various taco salad ingredients to create bold, exciting flavor combinations.

Think Spicy Nacho chips paired with juicy chicken or Cool Ranch chips mixed with tangy salsa. With dozens of different Doritos flavors to choose from, ranging from Tapatío and Sweet Spicy Chili to Salsa Verde, there exists an ideal flavor pairing that'll add texture and crunch that you didn't even know you were missing. (You can even make a salad right in the Doritos bag for a delightfully delicious fun riff on the Mexican Dorilocos.) Get ready to transform your taco night with the power of Doritos.