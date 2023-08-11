What Is A Waldorf Salad And What's The Story Behind Its Name?

It's hard to say which is more famous — the Waldorf hotel or the salad that bears its name. Both are icons of New York City and American culture as a whole, yet they are strangely at odds with one another. The Waldorf Astoria has always been a symbol of wealth and prestige, hosting guests such as Queen Elizabeth II, Muhammad Ali, the Dalai Lama, and countless showbiz stars. The salad, on the other hand, is rather basic, made from everyday ingredients. A typical Waldorf salad recipe includes apples, celery, grapes, and walnuts, with an effortless dressing of mayonnaise and lemon juice. However, the original version was even simpler.

It turns out the Waldorf salad is as old as the hotel itself. The Waldorf Astoria actually began as two separate hotels owned by rival cousins William Waldorf Astor and John Jacob Astor IV. The original Waldorf opened at the corner of 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue in 1893, and a 1,500-guest charity ball marked its grand opening in support of St. Mary's Hospital for Children. Here, attendants were treated to the first-ever Waldorf salad, which originally had just three ingredients — apples, celery, and mayonnaise. The walnuts that are now considered integral to the salad's identity were nowhere to be found. What chef would think to serve something so basic to the city's most elite citizens? No chef at all, it turns out, for the salad was invented by the hotel's maître d'.