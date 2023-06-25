Mexican Street Corn Salad Is The Perfect Addition To Taco Night

Esquites is simple to make and packs all of the flavor that traditional elote does. If you have a grill and want to char your corn before removing the kernels, it will add that extra spark of charred, smokey taste. If you're working within the confines of a kitchen, that's okay too — simply remove the corn kernels from the cob before cooking your corn. Then cook the kernels in a hot pan on the stove, letting them caramelize a bit for a charred flavor. When it's done, mix the corn with a dressing of mayonnaise, cayenne powder, salt, garlic, and lemon juice, and top with cotija cheese and fresh cilantro. Looking for even more heat? Add some diced jalapeño.

The salad hits on a classic flavor profile of spicy heat and a little tang from the citrus. Those all mirror the flavors found in tacos, while also offering something more with the charred corn. When you're making rich, flavorful carnitas or chicken tinga, Mexican street corn salad helps balance some of the heavier aspects of your taco dinner. On top of being complementary taste-wise, it's quick to put together and prepare while setting up the rest of your taco toppings.